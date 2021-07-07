CAC Bodybuilding C/Ships ‘Razor’ sharp focus for Ramsammy El Salvador showdown

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) had announced late last month that they will be sending a seven (7) member team to the 2021 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships that is scheduled to be held in San Salvador, El Salvador from August 11th -16th and among those elite athletes, Darius ‘Razor’ Ramsammy was named.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport yesterday, the 24-year-old, well sculpted specimen, had nothing but positivity and optimism to note when quizzed on his expectations for the tournament.

The 2019 bronze medalist shared with this publication that he expects to have a haul of nothing less than two medals this time around since he will be competing in two events; and failure is simply not an option.

Ramsammy, who ascended to National Champion status after winning his weight class and the overall competition at the Resilience meet on December 12 last year at the National Cultural Center, revealed that despite the pandemic, staying in shape and being competition ready has not been challenging since most gyms are open during the day under strict covid-19 protocols, as opposed to in the infancy stages of the outbreak in Guyana where gyms were closed and remain restricted for over six months.

‘Razor’ Ramsammy will be competing in the Classic Bodybuilding and middleweight classes.

The Lifestyle Fitness gym trainer divulged that, “Gym was always my escape from the difficulties of daily life. And, it was the actually coach Videsh Sookram (who will be accompanying the team to El Salvador) that got me competing in the sport of bodybuilding.”

Currently, Ramsammy, who uses exclusively Rockbody Nutrition supplements, revealed that in terms of raising the US$1500 (inclusive of airfare and accommodation) that is need to attending the 2021 CAC Championships, things have been somewhat sluggish.

“It’s going slow to be honest, I’ve reached out to a few entities but I have yet to get some definite response”, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the President of the GBBFF, Keavon Bess, has given the team a vote of confidence, stating that he is very confident that each athlete on the seven-member team will medal once they make it to the stage in San Salvador, El Salvador.