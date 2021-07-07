Barbados-based Company installs phones within local prisons

– MMG+ to facilitate top-up

Kaieteur News – Prisoners within the Guyana prison system will now be able to maintain contact with their families as Barbados-based “Corrections Communications” have installed over 30 phones within the local prisons.

According to a release from the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) Company, Corrections Communications is a Barbados-based company that provides innovative communication solutions in prison settings across the Caribbean. It designs, installs and maintains communication and media services at no cost to the prison and correctional services – or the Guyanese taxpayer.

GTT noted that the company has recently collaborated with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG+) and the Guyana Prison Service to provide convenient ways for family and friends to top up their relatives’ phone credit accounts in prison.

The telecommunications company said that over thirty phones have been installed in the Timehri prison, while the installation of some 50 phones is underway in the New Amsterdam prison.

According to GTT, the company has indicated that it will work in the coming months to install more phones in the other prisons. The system that has been installed will allow prisoners to maintain meaningful contact with their family and friends during their time in prison.

“Since the collaboration, MMG+ has on-boarded the company as a new biller within its app to allow people to purchase phone credits for their relatives in prison. Each inmate will have an account set up to facilitate their making a call to pre-approved numbers,” GTT said in the release.

Meanwhile General Manager of MMG+, Bobita Ram, explained that the unique medium is to allow persons to stay connected with their relatives in prison.

“I guarantee that the MMG+ service will provide absolute convenience to both parties, since sending funds to the account can be done within mere seconds from a mobile device or an MMG+ agent anywhere in the country.” she said.

Speaking on the system becoming live at Timehri prison, Corrections Communications’ Caribbean Manager, Ed Wozniak, spoke of his company’s expertise in providing the innovative communications solution within the local prisons.

“Our company was founded by prison professionals with many, many years of experience working in the field. We are committed to working with prisons to provide communication solutions that will allow prisoners to maintain their ties with family and friends. We believe this is beneficial for the prisoners and their families and for the development of a safer society.” Wozniak stated.

He added, “Allowing prisoners to have access to telephones is no longer a privilege. It is an essential element in supporting prisoner rehabilitation, reducing stress and maintaining good order in the prison. Research across the world has shown convincingly that successful reintegration reduces subsequent re-offending and this will lead to a safer Guyana. This system will allow prisoners an easy and affordable means to connect with their families and friends.”

Deputy Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, lauded the two companies for collaborating with the local prisons in providing such a fitting solution for the benefit of all.

He noted, it is his hope that this new method will reduce the number of illegal phones found within the local prisons. “We are delighted to have this new system implemented in our prisons, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe this will reduce the number of persons visiting the prisons daily to connect with their relatives.”

“Over time, we have seized a number of illegal phones within the system as many of the prisoners tried to communicate with their families, so we look forward to that number being reduced and to this organised system and all it has to offer,” he stated.

Persons interested in utilising the service can access more information via Corrections Communications website (www.advanced-com.com ).