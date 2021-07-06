New routes to be used in wake of damage to Fort Ordnance access road

Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water is taking steps to remedy concerns by residents over the usage of access roads by contractors in Fort Ordnance, Region Six.
In a release, it was noted that on Monday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, visited the area along with technical staff attached to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).
The Minister stated that new housing developments are being undertaken in Phase Three and Four, Fort Ordnance, as part of the government’s delivery of 10,000 house lots annually. As such, he said that the accessibility to sites plays a major role in the execution of these projects. However, the usage of the main access road in Fort Ordnance, as both an exit and entry point for the movement of construction equipment and materials, has posed a number of challenges. In a bid to prevent excessive damage to the roads and minimise commute time for residents, a new transport agreement is now in place, between the Ministry and contractors.
“They will come in through the main access road and they will utilise the last cross street to get to the project site. When exiting, they will then utilise the middle road,” the Minister said.
While works in the area have slowed due to the inclement weather, the intervention is timely, as, according to Minister Croal, mobilisation will increase in the coming weeks.
Moving forward, residents in the area will also be engaged by CH&PA, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six and the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, as part of a sensitisation and consultation process for the successful completion of the project.
Further, the Minister stated that minimal maintenance works will commence shortly by the RDC to correct any damage caused to the road networks. Upon completion of the housing project, he stated that comprehensive remedial works would be done. The project is slated to be completed in October 2021.
The Housing Minister also visited Hampshire/Williamsburg and Number 46 Village, Corentyne, where the Ministry also has ongoing works.
