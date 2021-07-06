New Amsterdam Hospital’s CEO replaced

Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has been appointed at the New Amsterdam Hospital and that person will also have oversight for the Skeldon Public Hospital. This development was confirmed by Regional Chairman, Mr. David Armogan.
Kaieteur News was informed that Dr. Bob Ramnauth will take over from Micheal Khan, who is currently serving in the capacity of CEO at the hospital. According to information received, Dr. Ramnauth’s transition into the new position will take effect within two weeks.
Dr. Ramnauth, according to reports, has already visited the Skeldon Hospital where he met with the doctor in charge and the administrator. He was reportedly accompanied by the Regional Executive Officer of Region Six, Mr. Narindra Persaud.
Dr. Ramnauth, a General Surgeon with 15 years of experience at 10 hospitals across Demerara, Essequibo, Berbice and interior locations, has worked in both the private and public sectors. His appointment is expected to serve as a boost to the health services in Region Six.
The newly appointed CEO currently serves as the Chairman of the board of directors of the Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) and Chairman of the board of directors of the Closed Area Committee at the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Meanwhile, Khan, this publication was informed, is slated to take up a new role at the Ministry of Health.
