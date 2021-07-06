Man loses finger over $160 drug debt

Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two alleged drug dealers on Sunday beat and severed the index finger of a man who had reportedly owed them $160 for marijuana.
Left without a finger is Collins Smartt, 36, better known as “Rasta Man,” a labourer of Little Africa, Corentyne, Berbice.
Smartt lost his finger around 20:30hrs. at Number 79 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to police, the alleged drug dealers are a man and a woman. Smartt had reportedly visited their home to buy marijuana but the suspects requested that he pay them $160 that he had owed for a previous purchase.
Reports suggest that an argument erupted between Smartt and the alleged drug dealers. The male suspect reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and chopped Smartt to his right hand, severing his index finger.
A police report revealed that the woman then located a piece of wood and began lashing Smartt to his back causing him to receive additional injuries. The wounded Smartt later lodged a report with police who took him to the Skeldon Public Hospital for medical attention.
The alleged drug dealers are yet to be arrested.
