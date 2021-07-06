Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man loses finger over $160 drug debt

Jul 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two alleged drug dealers on Sunday beat and severed the index finger of a man who had reportedly owed them $160 for marijuana.
Left without a finger is Collins Smartt, 36, better known as “Rasta Man,” a labourer of Little Africa, Corentyne, Berbice.
Smartt lost his finger around 20:30hrs. at Number 79 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to police, the alleged drug dealers are a man and a woman. Smartt had reportedly visited their home to buy marijuana but the suspects requested that he pay them $160 that he had owed for a previous purchase.
Reports suggest that an argument erupted between Smartt and the alleged drug dealers. The male suspect reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and chopped Smartt to his right hand, severing his index finger.
A police report revealed that the woman then located a piece of wood and began lashing Smartt to his back causing him to receive additional injuries. The wounded Smartt later lodged a report with police who took him to the Skeldon Public Hospital for medical attention.
The alleged drug dealers are yet to be arrested.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

NYSCL/Independence Cup 2021 Regal Legends muscle their way to maiden title

NYSCL/Independence Cup 2021 Regal Legends muscle their way to maiden...

Jul 06, 2021

– Latif, Ramdeen rule their zone Kaieteur News – Regal Legends played unbeaten to lift their first New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Independence Cup title when the annual...
Read More
Banks DIH take second leg of Cold Fusion dominoes tourney

Banks DIH take second leg of Cold Fusion dominoes...

Jul 06, 2021

Coach Baksh gives update on Persaud’s Road to Tokyo Swimmer to leave for training Camp in Tokyo on July 11

Coach Baksh gives update on Persaud’s Road...

Jul 06, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana eliminated by Guatemala after robust first half display – Head Coach proud of his players

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana...

Jul 05, 2021

Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for Gold

Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for...

Jul 05, 2021

GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in Florida – Encourages football family to seriously consider taking the jab

GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in...

Jul 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • VACCINE HESITANCY

    Kaieteur News – Vaccine hesitancy (VH) is extremely high. A good way of assessing VH is to examine the number of persons... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]