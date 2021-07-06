Inspector’s gun, valuables stolen from parked car

Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Jul 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A police inspector, along with a retired police officer and another victim, were on Sunday afternoon robbed of their valuables while they were swimming.
According to a police report, the 48-year-old female inspector and a 59-year-old retired male police officer, along with a 37-year-old housewife, left their belongings in a Silver Grey Allion motor car, bearing number plate PPP 1014, belonging to the retired officer and went swimming in the Dakara Creek, located at Wismar, Linden.
The man reportedly secured the car at 15:40hrs. and he, along with the other individuals, went down to the creek, which is about 75 feet down a hill. This meant that the car was out of their sight. The trio, according to a police report, finished swimming at 17:00hrs., some two hours, 20 minutes later.
Upon returning, they noticed that the right side, quarter glass of the car was broken and the right side passenger door was partly opened. Further inspection revealed that the perpetrator(s) had stolen a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and magazine with 10 live 9mm rounds that was left in the glove compartment, one black Kool Pad cell phone valued $20,000, one black smart phone valued $30,000 and $21,400 in cash.
Also taken from the car was a Samsung A30 cell phone valued $65,000, one pair of reading glasses valued $58,000, National Identification, police and Republic Bank cards, a driver’s licence, one brown handbag valued $2,000 and clothing valued at $5,000. A statement was taken and an investigation is in progress.

