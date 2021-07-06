Four GFC employees terminated reportedly over lunch break domino game

Kaieteur News – Four persons were last week sent home from the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), reportedly after they were caught playing domino during their lunch break. This was confirmed by a reliable source.

This publication was informed that three males and one female have been sent packing. The woman worked at the entity as a radio operator while the men worked in the workshop.

The former employees, this publication was informed, received their termination letters last Thursday. In his termination letter, one of the men, a mechanic, was informed that he was sent home due to missing vehicle parts, while another said he was not given a reason for his termination.

However, Kaieteur News was informed that the employees were sent home after they were caught playing domino during a ministerial visit by Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, to the entity’s Water Street, Georgetown office.