Four GFC employees terminated reportedly over lunch break domino game

Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Four persons were last week sent home from the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), reportedly after they were caught playing domino during their lunch break. This was confirmed by a reliable source.
This publication was informed that three males and one female have been sent packing. The woman worked at the entity as a radio operator while the men worked in the workshop.
The former employees, this publication was informed, received their termination letters last Thursday. In his termination letter, one of the men, a mechanic, was informed that he was sent home due to missing vehicle parts, while another said he was not given a reason for his termination.
However, Kaieteur News was informed that the employees were sent home after they were caught playing domino during a ministerial visit by Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, to the entity’s Water Street, Georgetown office.
