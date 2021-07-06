Dead people gat rights!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys know dat when yuh eye close, yuh does lose yuh right fuh married, divorce and fuh stop yuh close family members from knowing about all dem sickness wah yuh bin had. But dat nah mean de dead nah gat rights. When de dead mek a legal paper about how dem want dem assets fuh share out, de courts gat fuh respect dat. De dead can also seh how dem must get bury. And de courts gat fuh consider dat if dem gat dispute. De dead can also determine wah happen to dem organs. Dat is wat dem boys read and know.

But every day is wan education in dis country. Dem boys now hearing how people seh de dead gat copyrights over de videoing of dem post-mortem. Dem boys never hear about dat and dem boys never hear anything about post-mortem being live streamed.

Anybody who ever see a post-mortem gan tell you is not something dat can and should be live streamed. Is a dreadful thing fuh watch. Dem does buss yuh belly open, saw open yuh chest and if dem gat fuh check yuh brain, dem does screw off yuh skull.

Dem boys hoping when de time come fuh do back to de Master, nobody nah gat fuh cut dem open. Dem boys wan know why anyone would want to live stream dat gory act. It nah mek sense.

Lang, lang time ago dem used to allow a family member fuh witness de post-mortem. Dem stop dat lang now because nuff ah dem family members does can’t tek what dem see.

Even before de body touch, some ah dem does start fuh cry and faint away and throw down demselves. So dem mortuary decide dat de family members must only identify de body and den leave de rest to de doctors and de police.

So dem boys shock when dem hear how post-mortem live stream. Dat gat to be a fuss in de world.

Talk half and respect de rights of privacy fuh de dead!