Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dead people gat rights!

Jul 06, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys know dat when yuh eye close, yuh does lose yuh right fuh married, divorce and fuh stop yuh close family members from knowing about all dem sickness wah yuh bin had. But dat nah mean de dead nah gat rights. When de dead mek a legal paper about how dem want dem assets fuh share out, de courts gat fuh respect dat. De dead can also seh how dem must get bury. And de courts gat fuh consider dat if dem gat dispute. De dead can also determine wah happen to dem organs. Dat is wat dem boys read and know.
But every day is wan education in dis country. Dem boys now hearing how people seh de dead gat copyrights over de videoing of dem post-mortem. Dem boys never hear about dat and dem boys never hear anything about post-mortem being live streamed.
Anybody who ever see a post-mortem gan tell you is not something dat can and should be live streamed. Is a dreadful thing fuh watch. Dem does buss yuh belly open, saw open yuh chest and if dem gat fuh check yuh brain, dem does screw off yuh skull.
Dem boys hoping when de time come fuh do back to de Master, nobody nah gat fuh cut dem open. Dem boys wan know why anyone would want to live stream dat gory act. It nah mek sense.
Lang, lang time ago dem used to allow a family member fuh witness de post-mortem. Dem stop dat lang now because nuff ah dem family members does can’t tek what dem see.
Even before de body touch, some ah dem does start fuh cry and faint away and throw down demselves. So dem mortuary decide dat de family members must only identify de body and den leave de rest to de doctors and de police.
So dem boys shock when dem hear how post-mortem live stream. Dat gat to be a fuss in de world.
Talk half and respect de rights of privacy fuh de dead!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

NYSCL/Independence Cup 2021 Regal Legends muscle their way to maiden title

NYSCL/Independence Cup 2021 Regal Legends muscle their way to maiden...

Jul 06, 2021

– Latif, Ramdeen rule their zone Kaieteur News – Regal Legends played unbeaten to lift their first New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Independence Cup title when the annual...
Read More
Banks DIH take second leg of Cold Fusion dominoes tourney

Banks DIH take second leg of Cold Fusion dominoes...

Jul 06, 2021

Coach Baksh gives update on Persaud’s Road to Tokyo Swimmer to leave for training Camp in Tokyo on July 11

Coach Baksh gives update on Persaud’s Road...

Jul 06, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana eliminated by Guatemala after robust first half display – Head Coach proud of his players

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana...

Jul 05, 2021

Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for Gold

Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for...

Jul 05, 2021

GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in Florida – Encourages football family to seriously consider taking the jab

GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in...

Jul 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • VACCINE HESITANCY

    Kaieteur News – Vaccine hesitancy (VH) is extremely high. A good way of assessing VH is to examine the number of persons... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]