Coach Baksh gives update on Persaud’s Road to Tokyo Swimmer to leave for training Camp in Tokyo on July 11

Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 06, 2021 Sports
By Sean Devers
Kaieteur News – At 23, Jamila Sanmoogan had one foot in Japan and was set to attend her second Olympics but according to Sanmoogan, she was not selected by GASA to attend the Purto Rico International swim meet which was held from May 20-23 which was a qualifying event.
At that Meet Aleka Persaud made the ‘B’ final in the 50 freestyle, which is an open meet and surpassed her times from Carifta and came very close to qualifying for the 50m freestyle at the Junior Pan Am games.
Aleka was named by FINA as the fastest female Guyanese swimmer.
At just 15, National Junior Swimmer Aleka replaced Sanmoogan as the lone Guyanese female swimmer in the Tokyo Olympics which runs from July 23 to August 8, 2021 in Japan making her the youngest Guyanese Olympian
Aleka has already broken five Caribbean Under-14 swimming records and is aiming to qualify for Junior Pan Am Games in November in Colombia after she returns for Tokyo.
According to Aleka’s Orca Swim Club Coach, Sean Baksh, the talented teen who captured three gold medals at the 2091 CARIFTA Games, is set to depart Guyana on July for a nine-day training Camp in Tokyo.
“Currently Aleka is in Guyana training…she along with Coach Shyka Gonsalves leave Guyana for a training camp in Tachikawa-City Tokyo Japan on the 11th July, scheduled to arrive on the 13th July in Tokyo….the camp will run up to the start of the Olympics,” informed Baksh.
“Aleka will only swim one event at the Olympics the 50M freestyle so all training is currently focused on that event…. there is a minimum of endurance work that is being done to keep her stamina in check but the majority of the work is sprint based with a lot of race simulation, starts, breakouts and underwater kicks transitioning to her arm stroke …plus mental training (visualisation etc.).
Coach Baksh disclosed that Aleka, who has already broken five Caribbean Under-14 swimming records, is doing her dry land work.
“But we have eased up on the actual gym work (weights). She is still doing some running, abdominals, pushups, pullups, dips and other bodyweight exercises,” coach Baksh posited.
“I am not the Coach selected by the GASA to be at the Olympics this year that honour goes to Coach Shyka Gonsalves who is in line with the GASA’S coach rotation plan. I will still be involved in the work that Aleka will be doing while in Japan through communication with Coach Gonsalves,” Baksh continued.
According to her Coach, Aleka is mentally prepared for this as she has shown strong spirit at the last two meets they attended both of which were high level Olympic qualifiers and were attended by some of the best swimmers in the region and beyond.
Jul 06, 2021– Latif, Ramdeen rule their zone Kaieteur News – Regal Legends played unbeaten to lift their first New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Independence Cup title when the annual...
Jul 06, 2021
Jul 06, 2021
Jul 05, 2021
Jul 05, 2021
Jul 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – Last week, two statements – one from Joseph Harmon and the other from Khemraj Ramjattan – were... more
Kaieteur News – Vaccine hesitancy (VH) is extremely high. A good way of assessing VH is to examine the number of persons... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]