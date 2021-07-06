Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Banks DIH take second leg of Cold Fusion dominoes tourney

Sports

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH chalked up 80 games to win the second leg of the Cold Fusion dominoes competition which was played on Sunday at Cold Fusion Sports bar, Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

Cold Fusion won the first leg.

Despite the win, Cold Fusion are still in the lead with 167 games having won the first leg with 91 games followed by Banks DIH on 159 and Auditors on 137. Banks managed 79 games, while Auditors made 61 games in the first round.
In the second round, Auditors and Cold Fusion were tied on 76 games each, but Auditors prevailed after making more sixes.
S. Dey top scored for Banks DIH with 15 games, while J. Mars and K. Hazel supported with 14 and 13 games each.
J. Quentin and J. Braithwaite made 13 apiece for Auditors, while R. Persaud and R. Sooklall made 14 games each for Cold Fusion.

 

