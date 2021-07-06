Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

14 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 11 new cases

Jul 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Although no deaths have been reported over the past two days, the Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that there are 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. The death toll, as a result, remains at 478.
Yesterday too, it was revealed that there were 11 new cases and these have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 20,389.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Regions Four and Six had four cases each, two in Region Two and one in Region 10.
According to the MoH’s daily COVID-19 dashboard, there are 94 persons in institutional isolation, 1,449 in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 18,354 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

NYSCL/Independence Cup 2021 Regal Legends muscle their way to maiden title

NYSCL/Independence Cup 2021 Regal Legends muscle their way to maiden...

Jul 06, 2021

– Latif, Ramdeen rule their zone Kaieteur News – Regal Legends played unbeaten to lift their first New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Independence Cup title when the annual...
Read More
Banks DIH take second leg of Cold Fusion dominoes tourney

Banks DIH take second leg of Cold Fusion dominoes...

Jul 06, 2021

Coach Baksh gives update on Persaud’s Road to Tokyo Swimmer to leave for training Camp in Tokyo on July 11

Coach Baksh gives update on Persaud’s Road...

Jul 06, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana eliminated by Guatemala after robust first half display – Head Coach proud of his players

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana...

Jul 05, 2021

Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for Gold

Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for...

Jul 05, 2021

GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in Florida – Encourages football family to seriously consider taking the jab

GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in...

Jul 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • VACCINE HESITANCY

    Kaieteur News – Vaccine hesitancy (VH) is extremely high. A good way of assessing VH is to examine the number of persons... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]