14 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 11 new cases

Latest update July 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Although no deaths have been reported over the past two days, the Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that there are 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. The death toll, as a result, remains at 478.
Yesterday too, it was revealed that there were 11 new cases and these have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 20,389.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Regions Four and Six had four cases each, two in Region Two and one in Region 10.
According to the MoH’s daily COVID-19 dashboard, there are 94 persons in institutional isolation, 1,449 in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 18,354 persons have recovered from the virus.
Jul 06, 2021– Latif, Ramdeen rule their zone Kaieteur News – Regal Legends played unbeaten to lift their first New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Independence Cup title when the annual...
Jul 06, 2021
Jul 06, 2021
Jul 05, 2021
Jul 05, 2021
Jul 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – Last week, two statements – one from Joseph Harmon and the other from Khemraj Ramjattan – were... more
Kaieteur News – Vaccine hesitancy (VH) is extremely high. A good way of assessing VH is to examine the number of persons... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]