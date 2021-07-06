14 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 11 new cases

Kaieteur News – Although no deaths have been reported over the past two days, the Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that there are 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. The death toll, as a result, remains at 478.

Yesterday too, it was revealed that there were 11 new cases and these have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 20,389.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Regions Four and Six had four cases each, two in Region Two and one in Region 10.

According to the MoH’s daily COVID-19 dashboard, there are 94 persons in institutional isolation, 1,449 in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 18,354 persons have recovered from the virus.