Which of Guyana’s Oil Blocks lacks a Production Sharing Agreement?

Latest update July 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Attorney General of Guyana, Mohabir Nandlall, is currently on a visit to New York. Yesterday (July 2nd) he appeared at two meetings – one at Villa Russo (audience 60), second at Royal Restaurant on Rockaway Blvd (audience 150).
At the Villa Russo meeting, I asked Mr. Nandlall a question about the Stabroek Block Oil Contract. I held up a posterboard on which we compared main features (Royalty, Profit Share, Profit tax, Environment Responsibility) of the Guyana’s vs Suriname’s Contract. Suriname gets 6.25% vs Guyana 2% on Royalty.
Mr. Nandlall tried to cut me short twice. I explained that the posterboard is a nice visual to help folks easily and quickly grasp the pivotal issues of the contract. On the Royalty item I said Guyana is losing US$24 billion on 9 billion barrels reserves in the Stabroek Block (9 billion times average price of US$60 times 4.25%. At this point Mr. Nandlall cut in to say he himself had been for a few years been writing and criticizing the lopsided Contract.
I then said: “In that case I’ll make it short: Why don’t you and your government ask ExxonMobil to come back to the table to review the terms of the Contract?”
Mr. Nandlall began talking about “four corners of a contract” that must be respected. He said the contract had been negotiated in 2016 by the previous govt. And, then pronounced on the most crucial point of this exchange: He said from now on his govt. shall negotiate new PSA’s on all future oil blocks – “on our terms”.
Really? Which future blocks? I reproduce here a table, it can be found at https://www.oggn.org/infographics/guyana-oil-blocks.html, showing PSA’s have already been negotiated and signed. Which blocks is Mr Nandlall promising to negotiate?
The problem the Oil & Gas Governance Network (www.oggn.org/about) has with the Government of Guyana is that it has thus far stubbornly refused to simply ask ExxonMobil to come back to the negotiating table. Not demand, not threaten to litigate the contract.
Oil & Gas Blocks Production Sharing Agreement
Berbice https://www.oggn.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/berbice_psa_20130212.pdf
Canje https://www.oggn.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/canje_contract_20150304.pdf
Corentyne https://www.oggn.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/corentyne_psa_20121127.pdf
Demerara https://www.oggn.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/demerara_2013_feb.pdf
Kaieteur https://www.oggn.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/kaieteur_contract_20150527.pdf
Orinduik https://www.oggn.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/orinduik_2016_jan.pdf
Stabroek https://www.oggn.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Oct2016-Petroleum-Agreement.pdf
Roraima https://www.oggn.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/roraima_contract_20120829.pdf
Just ask. Let ExxonMobil go on the record and say no. Let ExxonMobil seek refuge in “sanctity of contracts. We do not know how ExxonMobil would respond. We are of the opinion ExxonMobil is interested in a long term harmonious, stable relationship between the Oil Company and the host govt. – and would therefore be amenable to work out fairer terms to make both parties happy to sustain a long term relationship.
I conclude by saying: On the royalty item alone of one oil block the Oil companies are walking away with US$24 billion ill-gotten gains due to a lopsided contract.
These are windfall gains at the expense of the poor Guyanese people – per capita income US$4,000; about 30% of the population survive on less than US$2 a day. This Contract must not stand. We need a govt. that will stand up for the people.
Yours truly
Mike Persaud
www.oggn.org/about
Jul 05, 2021Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson in Fort Lauderdale, compliments of the GFF With the majority of the vociferous crowd of 9,586 roaring them on under the night sky, Guatemala secured a 4-0 win...
Jul 05, 2021
Jul 05, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Kaieteur News- Today is the first CARICOM DAY since the five-month saga of attempted rigging by the incumbent that after... more
Kaieteur News- Guyanese will remember the case of Robert Simels, the lawyer of convicted drug trafficker, Shaheed Roger Khan.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]