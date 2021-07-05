The coalition has no intention to allow government’s developmental thrust to continue

Dear Editor,

The PNC (now APNU+AFC) goes on a rampage during its intermittent forays to make the country ungovernable under successive PPP/C governmental constructs. During those destructive orgies innocent people get hurt, even murdered. People who sacrificed much and worked hard all their lives to build and sustain businesses and private properties lose everything in minutes.

If anyone is to follow the trends of Guyana’s political past, they would discover that an escalating crime wave and lobbying to derail developmental funding always correlate with this country’s election season, and post-elections.

And, true to tradition, the PNC is currently ramping up its diatribe against the PPP/C Government, which they are determined to remove – not necessarily by fair means- even taking their anti-nationalist, practically treasonous propaganda to international fora. As always, murderous criminal activities are rising in direct proportion.

Former President, current Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo had said, “Opposition should criticize the government when they make mistakes, and we are not perfect. We do make mistakes sometimes and that (criticisms) is fair; but to have an assault on the Guyanese people through distortions is another matter. To openly lie and peddle falsehoods is not a right of anyone, and that is not fair.

“If you listen to them carefully, their plans for Guyana – and for all of our people, is about what the PPP should or should not do – and it is all criticisms and negativity. They have never, ever presented a positive plan for fixing the problems of Guyana and for creating a better life for our people… They criticized us in Parliament that we were spending too much money on housing. When we allocated $4 billion to buy some land from GuySuco to produce some (additional) 10,000 house lots for Guyanese, they made a big issue of it in Parliament, criticizing then Housing Minister Irfaan Ali for this (initiative). They know only about criticisms, but not about positive things… We still have a long way to go, but we are getting there… more and more people are benefiting.”

But the coalition has no intention to allow government’s developmental thrust to continue because this does not suit their agenda. Instead, they are trying desperately to halt and/or reverse gains made through various stratagems, of which ramping up the inflammatory rhetoric – and the imbroglio over Covid vaccines being targeted as the latest cannon fodder.

That the government’s developmental and people-empowerment initiatives have been re-generating confidence in the administration, to the extent where communities in the opposition enclaves are reaching out with trust and hope to the administration for improved living conditions and enhanced lifestyles, is inimical to their self-interested and self-centred agendas for self-aggrandizement/enrichment/empowerment, and they are attempting to destabilize this budding unity in the Guyanese nation, and the people’s trust in the administration by whatever way possible, even to blaming the government for things which they (the opposition) are culpable – in and out of government.

Too much is at stake, and care needs to be taken by the people in the country that the opposition forces do not succeed in their intentions by sowing seeds of strife in the land once more, because it is the Guyanese people, whom they pretend to care about, who are hurting.

Erin Northe