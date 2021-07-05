Probe launched after cop allegedly assaults female

Latest update July 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A probe was recently launched after two police officers attached to the East La Penitence Police Station, allegedly assaulted 46 year-old Ganeshwarie Elliot while she was in their custody.
The woman stated that she was beaten and dragged to the prison cell door while adding, that she received several blows about her body and face.
Kaieteur News understa
nds that the woman was arrested along with another, following allegations of threatening language but was subsequently granted station bail. However, on the instructions of another senior cop, she was placed into the lockups with her accuser. Her accuser, she stated also assaulted her in the cell.
Ganeshwarie further added that a female cop assaulted her and blacked her out. The woman made a report to the Brickdam Police Station and also provided a medical report which showed the wounds she received as a result of the assault. ‘A’Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Simon Mcbean, said that the woman indeed filed a report and that a probe is on its way since the officers indicated that Ganeshwarie also assaulted them.
Commander Mcbean said that a file in the matter is being prepared and will be sent for legal advice.
Jul 05, 2021Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson in Fort Lauderdale, compliments of the GFF With the majority of the vociferous crowd of 9,586 roaring them on under the night sky, Guatemala secured a 4-0 win...
Jul 05, 2021
Jul 05, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Kaieteur News- Today is the first CARICOM DAY since the five-month saga of attempted rigging by the incumbent that after... more
Kaieteur News- Guyanese will remember the case of Robert Simels, the lawyer of convicted drug trafficker, Shaheed Roger Khan.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]