Probe launched after cop allegedly assaults female

Jul 05, 2021

Kaieteur News- A probe was recently launched after two police officers attached to the East La Penitence Police Station, allegedly assaulted 46 year-old Ganeshwarie Elliot while she was in their custody.
The woman stated that she was beaten and dragged to the prison cell door while adding, that she received several blows about her body and face.
Kaieteur News understa

Ganeshwarie Elliot and a wound to her eye that she received as a result of the assault

nds that the woman was arrested along with another, following allegations of threatening language but was subsequently granted station bail. However, on the instructions of another senior cop, she was placed into the lockups with her accuser. Her accuser, she stated also assaulted her in the cell.

Medical provided by the woman

 

Ganeshwarie further added that a female cop assaulted her and blacked her out. The woman made a report to the Brickdam Police Station and also provided a medical report which showed the wounds she received as a result of the assault. ‘A’Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Simon Mcbean, said that the woman indeed filed a report and that a probe is on its way since the officers indicated that Ganeshwarie also assaulted them.
Commander Mcbean said that a file in the matter is being prepared and will be sent for legal advice.

 

