Latest update July 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pharmacist warns of misuse of over the counter drugs among youths

Jul 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- While most parents may be on the lookout for the use of prohibited substances such as marijuana, cocaine, heroin or tobacco among their teens, health care workers are warning about the misuse of new substances including Over-The-Counter (OTC) medicines among youths.
This issue was highlighted recently during a live aired segment of the Your Health Matters programme on Kaieteur Radio, when Pharmacist Ayaana Blair, shared information on the dangers associated with the misuse of various medications.

Cough syrups are among the commonly misused OTC medicines for youths.

During the programme, Blair spoke of a growing number of youths who are bypassing the more popular illicit substances to use common OTC drugs like cough syrups and other medicines containing, codeine phosphate; a common cough suppressant ingredient, to get high.
According to Blair, these substances can be mixed with alcohol and other types of medicines to create a high or give that adrenaline feeling a person is looking for but is ultimately dangerous to the health and wellbeing of that individual.
“Codeine phosphate which is found in many cough syrups and cold remedies seems to be the new recreational drug among youths. They are chasing it with alcohol to give them that euphoric feeling they are looking for,” Blair said.
The pharmacist noted that the misuse of the drug can lead to distorted awareness and hallucinations and warned therefore that misuse of these OTC medicines is just as dangerous as using illegal substances.
“It’s quite popular among teens who want a cheap, easy high but what that drug entering your body can do is lead to an addiction because of the euphoric feeling it gives,” the pharmacist said adding that addiction, no matter how harmless it seems, is not to be taken lightly.
Blair who is also a member of the Guyana Pharmacist Association noted therefore, that efforts are being made to curtail and regulate the misuse of OTC among young people
“Codeine phosphate products, cough syrups and so on are quite common now, it’s being sold at almost every store or corner shop so we are still trying to regulate it and monitor how we as pharmacist distribute it to patients before it becomes a bigger problem,” she said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana eliminated by Guatemala after robust first half display – Head Coach proud of his players

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana eliminated by Guatemala...

Jul 05, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson in Fort Lauderdale, compliments of the GFF With the majority of the vociferous crowd of 9,586 roaring them on under the night sky, Guatemala secured a 4-0 win...
Read More
Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for Gold

Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for...

Jul 05, 2021

GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in Florida – Encourages football family to seriously consider taking the jab

GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in...

Jul 05, 2021

Moruca residents fighting for their community ground

Moruca residents fighting for their community...

Jul 04, 2021

Kremlev gains support as he makes impact on amateur boxing

Kremlev gains support as he makes impact on...

Jul 04, 2021

National Under-23 upstages senior side in GVF exhibition match

National Under-23 upstages senior side in GVF...

Jul 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]