New NGO to help citizens with legal representation

Kaieteur News- Justice Corp (Guyana) Inc. is a registered not-for-profit that was formed under two years ago to provide alternatives to vulnerable persons in need of legal advocacy and representation.

Executive Director and Founder of Justice Corp (JC) Guyana Inc. Mrs. Nazia Mohamed-Persaud told Kaieteur News recently that the organization’s objective goes beyond providing legal aid to those who can’t afford it.

“We are a human rights advocacy group. JC Guyana Inc. uses the various platforms and resources to impact society, especially, for those whose rights have been violat

ed,” she said.

Mohamed-Persaud explained that along with its supportive team and long list of private sector sponsors, the new justice initiative has also been able to impact the lives of many less fortunate persons through livelihood projects which focus on skills training and capacity building.

“This speaks to our second mandate which is to aid with livelihood and socio-cultural environmental management.” she said.

The Executive Director explained that since JC Guyana Inc. commenced operations, the organization has delivered services in both our areas of works; legal representation and livelihood training. She noted, that both initiatives continue to make tremendous impact on the lives of many across Guyana.

“From its formation, people in various regions have benefited in the area of legal representation for matters ranging from National Insurance Scheme benefits, misconduct by members of the Guyana Police Force among other law enforcement agencies,” Mohamed-Persaud said.

She posited that in her view, Guyana has been failing to provide an adequate legal assistance service to members of the public.

The founder explained that the need for alternative agency to Legal Aid is one of the main reasons why the organization was established. The organization currently has on staff, five lawyers and a solicitor, Mr. Patrick Triumph as well as two social workers.

“So far, we have seen several cases where people can’t afford to pay a lawyer, or for legal advice, and that’s where Justice Corp Inc. comes in. We have lawyers who provided legal representation in court for matters related to human rights violations. Our services are free of charge and are an alternative to the legal aid facility currently available in Guyana. When it comes to matters outside Human rights violation, we advocate and forward cases to attorneys who provide the service at a significantly reduced cost,” Mohamed-Persaud explained.

Mrs. Mohamed-Persaud revealed that since it commenced work Justice Corp (Guyana) Inc. has been saddled with over 1000 clients.

“These include an entire village and people from all across Guyana with complaints of being cheated out of property issues, false accusations, domestic abuse, NIS, Labour, Public Assistance, rape, Police brutality, with alleged injustices from the justice system,” she explained.

Mohamed-Persaud said, “All of the cases are being dealt with professionally, competently and most of all compassionately. Even in the face of the COVID -19 pandemic, Justice Corp Guyana Inc. has dealt with over 30 cases.”

Despite the present workload and the present challenges that Guyanese are being faced with because of the pandemic, she said the Justice Corp (Guyana) Inc. maintains an open-door policy through its Lot 81, West ½ Lamaha Street, Newtown, Kitty, location.

Further to this, the Executive Director noted that with the positive response from the general public, various communities on the Soesdyke Linden Highway, have benefited from the survival livelihood initiative as Justice Corp (Guyana) Inc. launched its first project at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke Linden Highway, East Bank Demerara, during September to December, 2020.

While these services are being diligently dealt with, Justice Corp (Guyana) Inc. is at present, running its “Livelihood” initiative– “IMPACT ME Skills Training” project in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six. The project is set to be followed by other similar initiatives in Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten, during the period of May to August 2021.

According to Mohamed-Persaud, the project is a two-fold one that focuses on equipping individuals with self-reliant tools, and making use of the tools acquired will result in the alleviation of unemployment.

“It is designed to equip, develop and enhance our human resource, and will definitely serve them as individuals, familial and the community as a whole, making them self-reliant as they will pave ways for continuity of future initiatives, while preserving a learning environment for generations to come,” she added.

According to brochure information on the project, foundational academic courses in Mathematics and English Language, Computer Technology, Fabric Arts, Floral, Sewing, Public Speaking, Life Coach, Entrepreneurship and Leadership, Catering, Cosmetology, Mechanic, Body Work, Carpentry, Masonry, are among the priority training being offered to persons of all ages.

Mrs. Mohamed-Persaud said, that the training is being offered to residents of the vulnerable communities to further gear them with a skill that can enable them a better livelihood through job employment, entrepreneurship and in some cases, to become trainer of the said project.

At present, she said that the project is being attended by over eight hundred persons — of which seven hundred are women and around one hundred are men within the aforementioned six regions.

The Justice Corp Guyana Inc. Executive noted that the overwhelming response from the initiation of this project to date has only served to confirm the need for such an initiative. She noted that “while they are cognizant that there are similar initiatives available, JC Guyana will be able to deliver to the wider cross-section of Guyana as we further seek to fill the gap by reaching out to others who are not fortunate enough to get the necessary treatment projects and initiatives that are presently being hosted similar by both Private and Public Sector.”

Meanwhile, those interested in benefiting from the project are encouraged to contact the organization on Telephone numbers 603 2763/ 655-9941.