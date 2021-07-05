Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for Gold

Latest update July 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Emmerson Campbell, Guyana’s four-time senior Mr. Physique champion, is hard at work in the gym, sculpting his award winning physique to claim the top podium step for the 2021 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships that is scheduled to be held in San Salvador, El Salvador from August 11th -16th.
Campbell, who has copped a total of two medals at this competition; finishing with bronze in Mexico (2018) and with silver in the Dominican Republic (2016), will be part of a seven-member team that includes defending Champion Kerwin Clarke, Rosanna Fung, Yannick Grimes, Roger Callendar, Darius Ramsammy and Nicholas Albert.
President of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF), Keavon Bess, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, has highlighted that he is certain that Campbell will medal once he gets to El Salvador and is fit and healthy. He further highlighted that, “Emmerson Campbell has done tremendously well at regional and international competitions,” and the GBBFF expects him to continue where he left off.
Speaking exclusively to Kaieteur Sport, the Darcy Beckles (2017) Silver Medalist shared that, “This is my fifth CAC and I know what to expect. Nothing but my best will afford me a podium spot. I earned a silver and a bronze before and this time I’m gunning for the gold to complete the set. I know what it takes to win, and I’m doing the necessary work in order to put myself in the winner’s row.”
He continued that, “I’ll definitely be presenting an award winning package and I will leave the rest up to the judges. The goal is the gold, it’s always championship or bust for me. So I’m going there to be champion.”
Meanwhile, the total cost inclusive of airfare and accommodation for Campbell to reach to El Salvador for the 2021 CAC Championships is around US$1500 and he has shared with this publication that he will commence sending out sponsorship letters this week while he is also awaiting some support from the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport.
