It is my view that Mr. Freddie Kissoon should be recognized in some way

Latest update July 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
On July 01, you published an elaborate article by Dr. Vishnu Bishram titled “Public appreciative of contributions of Attorney General, Anil Nandlall.” I echo the generous remarks and know that thousands of Guyanese, locally and abroad, will find them deserving. Many PPP stalwarts, during those long and painful five months of the fight for a free and fair election, risked their lives and were abused and threatened, but, persevered with renewed strength day after day. Many PPP front-benchers gave up family, food, and rest to ensure that the PNC did not steal the election. Yes, Mr. Anil Nandlall was the “General” that won the war that defeated the PNC. Mr. Anil Nandlall is now the Attorney General, deservedly so. The PPP army had many allies that fought side by side with it in the ‘trenches’ until the very end. Leaders and representatives of countries from all over the world, including the USA, Canada, the UK, and the Caribbean, joined with the PPP in its fight to uphold democracy in Guyana. Surely, the public must be appreciative of these invaluable contributions
Also, very much worthy of honorable mention is Mr. Freddie Kissoon, a renowned scholar, freedom fighter, and protector of the rights of Guyanese. Mr. Kissoon may not be a member of the PPP, but he used his pen, relentlessly and effectively, seven days a week during the five months to expose the attempt by the PNC to steal the Regional and General Elections of March 02, 2020. His daily column in the Kaieteur News undoubtedly gave a feeling of expectation and desire to many thousands of Guyanese, locally and abroad. Undoubtedly, the public is very much appreciative of the contribution of Mr. Freddie Kissoon. But, unlike Mr. Anil Nandlall and the other PPP leaders, who have all been rewarded with lucrative positions in the PPP government, sadly Mr. Freddie Kissoon, this brave soldier, remains overlooked. It is known that there are some past grievances between Mr. Kissoon and the PPP, but, life goes forward, and both parties should move on. It is my view that Mr. Freddie Kissoon should be recognized in some way, by the PPP administration.
Sincerely,
Mohamed Majeed
