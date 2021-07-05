Guyanese cope with numerous leadership farces

Dear Editor,

As Guyanese cope with numerous leadership farces, it is again confirmed that everything is about political spinning and concealing. The importance of the issue to citizens does not matter, for then the cheap politicos vanish, leaving the dirty jobs to others. I single out oil and COVID-19.

When oil news delights, the Vice President (VP) takes to the highest stages and, like Ravi Shankar, strums melodic tunes. When things are positive, the VP is sweet Doowop harmonies. When negative, like empty-suited bullies and cringing cowards, flight occurs, and others left laboring with unwanted loads, telling laughable tales. Once, the VP was hailed as friar of the forests and admiral of the atmosphere, a climate change conductor of convincing caliber. They gowned him and crowned with a cap, which now transforms to an honorary dunce cap. For when oil came, Exxon conspiracies changed the VP re climate change.

So, when Exxon is allowed inexplicable extensions for excess flaring, hapless EPA people are recruited to tell Guyanese the dirty development. The VP is suddenly busy. But the spinning is different, for which Exxon and the VP are applauded for supreme cunning. It is not the acting figurehead publicly relaying politically arranged extensions for excess flaring; the oily foxes are too slick to provide such openings. It is the strange creature called EPA ‘sources’ or faceless mysteries labeled ‘agency spokespeople.’ Try pinning that for questions and clarity! Better yet, try locating the ubiquitous VP, now AWOL.

As Marvin Gaye asked: what’s going on? What’s really going on when Guyanese hear of a maiden oil shipment of a million barrels to India from Reuters. I suppose the VP had a touch of laryngitis or helpful oil amnesia. Methinks skullduggery abounds. Remember: the truth sets free; but lies forces to lay low. Thanks Reuters.

And thanks to that bland comfort of details will follow from the PR people suddenly needed to spin and buy time. Citizens can be assured of a rich oil cook-up loaded with salted beef and pigtails, though the chief political cooks hold themselves out as holy men and vegetarians. About price and need for secrecy and justification for concealments. Given India’s links to this society, and generosity with vaccines, there should be no need to hide and for Reuters to surprise.

When leadership dirtiness is involved, they absent themselves, and pros are sent to massage negative messages.

Regarding COVID-19, with over 1500 children positive, why did Health Minister Anthony sit on this? Why did the CMO and PRO have absolutely nothing to say on what cannot be an overnight development? And why did that Great Pretender, President Ali, saw it fit to spin at the soil breaking soon-to-be Airport Marriott about Pfizer vaccines coming and children prioritized? Preemptive damage control it is; a red herring from a greenhorn about Black Death. President don’t play American PR games with children’s welfare. Now parents must decide on their children and that utter foolishness from the Education Minister: September reopening.

Sincerely,

Ghklall