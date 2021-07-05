GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in Florida – Encourages football family to seriously consider taking the jab

Latest update July 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News –
By Franklin Wilson
President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde and his General Secretary, Ian Alves have led by example as they were among other Guyanese officials and players participating in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims to be vaccinated against the deadly, corona virus.
With the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony leading the call for persons to take the jab and protect themselves, family, friends and community from being infected, Forde and Alves led the way in taking the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine at the DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida after Guyana lost to Guatemala on Saturday night.
A number of others made the bold and responsible step to be vaccinated as Concacaf made it possible in collaboration with Walgreens.
Forde commented: “I am very proud of the leadership, discipline and overall responsible behavior of the GFF Members throughout the COVID 19 pandemic. We have been consistent in our message of adherence to and respect for the guidelines and protocol laid out by the national task force. At no time over the past 19 months, have we experienced any breach of the GFF’s directive to suspend all on-field activities and I would like to commend my Presidents in particular for their complete cooperation and selfless efforts in combating the spread of this deadly virus.
As we now set about the task of working closer with the Ministry of Sports and the National Health authorities for the gradual and safe return of football to the pitch, I would like to encourage our players, officials and fans across Guyana to seriously consider being vaccinated.
While I strongly believe that the decision to be vaccinated must remain with the individual – I have to confess that I can personally see no better way to protect myself, my family and my community and so I have taken the difficult but responsible decision to be vaccinated. I can only wish that the entire football fraternity would join with me.”
Players and officials who competed in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers (March & June 2021) as well as the 2120 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims would have been tested regularly for the virus whilst on duties overseas as well as in Guyana.
The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is administered intramuscularly as a single dose (0.5 mL).
