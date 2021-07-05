Getting fired is easy dese days!

Latest update July 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- Dem boys know dat yuh nah gat to show cause fuh terminate a contract. But yuh gat to pay benefits. So it means dat if yuh gat a contract wah specify dat it can be terminated at de option of any party, den yuh nah gat fuh give reason.
So dem boys wan know if dis is so, why de HAP-Nu-Hay-Eff-See complaining about people getting send home in de government service. Dem same people gat contract and dem contract provide fuh dem fuh get send home with either one month’s notice or one month’s pay. So how come de Coal-A-shun mekkin’ noise about government workers getting send home when dem know dat yuh nah gat fuh show cause fuh.
It mek dem boys remember de time when a government worker get fired. He went home and tell he wife, “I don’t know why I got fired. I didn’t do anything!”
A man was hired to mek exam scripts by de Ministry of Education. After de first day, he get fired. When he wife ask he how come he get let go, he say, “I always give 100 percent on the job.”
But dem gat some barefaced workers. When dem get fired, dem does gat de temerity fuh go and ask de company fuh a letter of recommendation.
One man did name Peter and when he hear he getting fired, he went to de Human Resources Department and tell de Head, “I’ve been with the firm for so long, I think I deserve at least a letter of recommendation.”
De human resources director agreed and tell he, he can get de letter de next day. De following morning, Peter went and collect de letter. It read: “Peter worked for our company for 11 years. When he left us we were very satisfied.”
Talk half and remember de boss is always right!
