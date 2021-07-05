DPP appeals Magistrate’s decision to free alleged bank robbers

Kaieteur News- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C is appealing Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly’s decision to free three men of the 2017 botched attempted robbery on Republic Bank.

Five men were charged for the offence in 2017. Those men are ex-Police Constable, Anfernee Blackman, 24, of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; ex-Rural Constable Gladstone George 27, of Princess Street, Lodge, Georgetown; Keron Saunders, 27, of Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and former Republic Bank employees, Jamal Haynes, 24, and Shawn Grimmond, of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Blackman, George and Grimmond were freed of the charge, Saunders is expected to lead his defence and the fifth accused, Haynes had pleaded guilty to the charge in 2017 on his first court appearance and he was sentenced.

On June 22, 2021, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly dismissed the charge against the trio. This was after she upheld a no-case submission made by their attorneys and dismissed the matter against them. In her ruling, the Magistrate had stated that she upheld the defence attorney’s no-case submissions since there is not enough evidence against the trio for a prima facie case to be made.

However, on that hearing she also ruled that sufficient evidence was provided to the court against the fourth accused, Saunders. As such, a prima facie case was made out against him and he is expected to lead his defence later this month. In a statement on Saturday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated that they had written to the DPP asking her to appeal the Magistrate’s decision to free the three men.

According to the police, the DPP on June 29, 2021, responded to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, acknowledging receipt of the request and indicated that an appeal was filed in the matter.

Blackman, George, Grimmond and Saunders had denied the charge, which alleges that on July 4, 2016, while being armed with guns, they attempted to rob Republic Bank’s Water Street, Georgetown branch. They were placed on $500,000 bail each, pending the outcome of the trial.

The botched robbery attempt on the financial institution had left 25-year-old agronomist, Elton Wray, dead. He was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire between his alleged accomplices, police, and guards attached to the Professional Guard Service (PGS). According to reports, Wray was the best friend of Haynes. On Haynes’ first court appearance, he admitted to the charge and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on charges of attempted robbery under-arms, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and unlawful restraining.

According to reports on the day in question, around 07:30hrs a report was made to the police of a robbery in progress at the bank. The ranks responded promptly. When they arrived at the scene, the alleged perpetrators discharged several rounds in their direction.

In an attempt to escape, Haynes reportedly begun running through the arcade, but was later apprehended by police during an exchange of gunfire. He was found hiding in a stall in the arcade. The facts of the charge revealed that the illegal gun and ammunition were found lying on the ground next to him. Moments after Haynes was apprehended, Saunders, a cousin of Wray, was also apprehended by police, after he was observed to be acting in a suspicious manner. Haynes and Saunders then implicated the others in the robbery attempt on the financial institution.