Bartica residents petition construction of wharf -Mayor says public consultation will be held

Kaieteur News- More than a month after the residents of Bartica, Region Seven have written a letter of petition against the building of a wharf near one of its main tourist attraction, Bartica’s Golden Beach – the town’s Mayor, Gifford Marshall told this publication that public consultations will be held with the petitioners.

Kaieteur News understands that the beach is already being polluted by existing factors and with the construction of a wharf near the beach residents fear it will only contribute to the pollution.

In a letter dated May 12, 2021, Leslie Nurse, a resident of Bartica in a letter of petition to the area’s Mayor and Town Council, stated that he and other concerned residents could not allow the pollution and destruction of one of the town’s main tourist attraction, which is located at Fourth Avenue.

When contacted by this publication, Mayor Marshall stated that on Wednesday June 23, 2021, Bartica’s Council deliberated on the matter at its statutory meeting. He added, “We have decided to host a public consultation with the petitioners to better understand their concerns and at the same time, share with them the scope of works to be done at the present wharf.”

While Marshall did not provide the exact date the public consultation will be held, he noted, that it will be done in the near future.

Moreover, Nurse in his letter of petition stated that over the years the community has experienced the destruction of beachfronts where wharves are located due to water pollution. He also noted that for decades the beach is a primary area for not only family gatherings but also recreational swimming.

It was further disclosed that the river front area is currently being polluted by the fuel operations, as there are reportedly constant spills from fuel purchased by boat operators. As such he stated that, “It is with this background we the community members cannot sit back and allow such destruction to our virtually only remaining beach area.”

The letter of petition was also sent to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Sea and River Defence Board, and the Maritime Administration (MARAD).