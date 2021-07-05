Bandits who went to enquire about casket, cart off with parlour’s payroll

Kaieteur News- “Aunty I come fa find out the price of a coffin,” were the words of one of the bandits who presented himself as a mourner so as to rob Lyken Funeral Home of over one million dollars from its payroll on Friday.

Kaieteur News was informed that sometime around 13:30hrs on Norton Street, two men dressed in dark coloured jeans and white shirts rode in front of the funeral home on a black motorcycle and robbed the establishment.

The Manager of the funeral home, who requested not to be named, told this publication yesterday that she was in her office when one of the men came and enquired about the casket from one of the employees.

According to the woman, the man entered the building and asked a worker at the front desk about the prices of the casket. That worker, who was busy attending to someone, had directed him on to another employee. The Manager said as the other employee was about to take him (the suspect) into an office, he suddenly turn around and went back to the worker at the front desk and whipped out a gun at her.

There, he then jumped over the desk and retrieved all the cash from one of the drawers before making good his escape. Kaieteur News was told that at the time of the robbery, the manager and three other employees were in the building.

When contacted, Dr. Dawn Stewart, the owner of the establishment who was not at the funeral home at the time, stated that she is still puzzled as to how the gunman knew who and where the money was. According to Dr. Stewart, from what she learnt, there was no evidence on the desk of any sort that would give the gunman the idea that the front desk worker was the one handling the money. She concluded that if it was not a case of a setup, that gunman would have pounced on the manger instead of the front desk worker.

During the ordeal no shot was fired nor was anyone injured.

The matter has since been reported to the police who are still to apprehend the suspects.