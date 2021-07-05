2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana eliminated by Guatemala after robust first half display – Head Coach proud of his players

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson in Fort Lauderdale, compliments of the GFF

With the majority of the vociferous crowd of 9,586 roaring them on under the night sky, Guatemala secured a 4-0 win over Guyana’s ‘Golden Jaguars’ sending the Guyanese out of the First Round of the 2021 Gold Cup Prelims contested on Saturday night here at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Seemingly with no luck on their side, the ‘Golden Jaguars’, currently in a rebuilding phase with an average age in the team of 23, tried their utmost but the more experienced and well-oiled Guatemalans prevailed to advance to the second round and will play Guadeloupe tomorrow evening at the same venue with the winner punching their ticket to the Group (C) Stage where they will face Costa Rica, Jamaica and Suriname.

The opening exchanges saw Guyana sparring equally with the Guatemalans but the Central Americans went ahead in luck circumstances when Stheven Robles 21st minute long range shot was deflected in off defender Reiss Greenidge (own goal), goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle caught going the wrong way in the 21st minute.

It was a tough way to concede but such is the game sometimes. Guyana was placed further on the back foot when Keanu Marsh-Brown was red carded five minutes before half time for serious foul play. His loss placed the team under pressure as he was having a good game up until that unfortunate infringement.

The score was 1-0 in favour of Guatemala when the half time whistle. The second half saw the Guatemalans firing in three more goals, Luis Martinez in 54th minute, Darwin Lom in the 71st minute and Jose Martinez in the 80thsealing the win and their place in the next round.

Guyana meanwhile, made three substitutions with a view of getting on the score sheet but that was not to be. In the 57th minute, Vice-Captain Daniel Wilson made way for the exciting Omari Glasgow who is on the radar of many overseas clubs; the 17 year-old Glasgow did not disappoint and even missed a chance to pull one back for his nation.

On 62 minutes Nathan Moriah-Welsh was replaced by Javier George while in the 77th, Emery Welshman was replaced by Sheldon Holder up front. Welshman had a chance to pull one back but could not get the ball past Guatemalan custodian, Nicholas Hagen.

Commenting after the match, Head Coach Márcio Máximo stated that himself and staff were very proud of the way his players competed as they maintained admirable tactical discipline against a very good opponent.

He noted that playing with one player less, his charges fought well even though it was difficult against an experienced unit that was backed up by their vociferous supporters.

“It was an important experience for all our players, also, each player after this game is more matured and I would like to repeat, they all played very well under the circumstance, many making their debuts at this tournament which is the highest in Concacaf. They will all help the new generation of Guyanese players to be strong.”

Máximo posited that the ‘Golden Jaguars’ have shown all that they are on their way to another level and in a few short years, the team will mature in a very competitive unit and would be a force to reckon with in the Concacaf.