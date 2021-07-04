Sophia man among two arrested for stealing cow

Latest update July 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Sophia man is among two persons in custody for allegedly stealing a cow. The men were caught in the act at the Nabaclis Abattoir, located at Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, yesterday morning by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
According to the police, around 03:39hrs., ranks from the Cove and John Police Station received an anonymous phone call stating that a silver car, PWW1487, was in front of the abattoir removing a dark brown cow from the trunk.
Upon arrival, the ranks observed a silver Allion with its trunk opened and the two suspects using a bucket to throw water from the western drain into the car trunk. While making further checks, the ranks observed a dark brown cow inside the trench with two ropes tied around its neck.
The suspects were arrested and escorted to the police station. In custody are Delon Accra, 22, and Martin Luther, 29 of Sophia, Greater Georgetown. The motorcar was also taken and lodged at the station.
The Vigilance Anti-Crime Patrol was then contacted for assistance to get the cow out of the trench – the patrol arrived shortly after and they were able to remove the cow from the trench. According to the police, the cow was examined but the brand is not visible. The investigation into the alleged cattle rustling is ongoing.
