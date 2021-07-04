Six ‘alibi’ witnesses for Gladston Henry arrested, released on bail for “attempting to pervert the course of justice”

Kaieteur News – Six of the nine alibi witnesses for murder accused, Gladston Henry, were arrested on Friday by the police and released on $100,000 station bail each for trying to pervert the course of justice.

Police have identified them as Tiffany Campbell, Alona Bacchus, Patricia Henry, Bibi Shaheman, Clarett Kurtizious and Amanda Wickham.

These six women were arrested one day after they appeared with attorney at law, Nigel Hughes, during a press conference claiming that the police unfairly instituted a charge against Henry, a relative of the Joel and Isaiah Henry, for the murder of Haresh Singh, 17. Hughes had lashed out police for not interviewing his alibis.

The alibis had claimed during the press conference that Henry was at home in West Coast Berbice (WCB), during the murder and some agreed that a police officer, identified as Inspector Sarrabo, had visited them and they had seen him there too.

GPF in response had provided video evidence showing that the alibis claim with regards to Inspector Sarrabo might be a lie.

The force provided video evidence to show that the officer could not have visited Henry’s home in Berbice during the time of the murder because he was present at the post mortem examination of the Henry cousins at the Memorial Gardens, located at the Le Repentir Cemetery, Georgetown.

The officer was spotted in a recorded video of the autopsy by the GPF and also in a Prime News video.

This particular evidence led police to believe that the alibis might have fabricated lies in an attempt to pervert the course justice and GPF had stated that it will seek to arrest them for the offence.

According to a police report, Henry’s lawyer, Hughes had taken the women to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Eve Leary on Friday and the cops there arrested them.

The allegation of attempting to pervert the course of justice was put forward to them and they were video interviewed by the investigators.

Police reported that they are currently looking for the remaining three alibis to arrest them as well.

Gladston Henry, the brother of Isaiah Henry, 16, one of the murdered Henry cousins, is among four persons remanded for the murder of Haresh Singh, 17, on September 9, 2020.

Singh was killed in the Number Three Village Backdam, WCB, just two days after the mutilated bodies of the Henry cousins were found dumped on a coconut Estate at Cotton Tree Backdam. Singh’s grandfather was one of the initial suspects in the murder case and detectives have long believed that he (Singh) might have been killed in retaliation.

One of the suspects remanded for his murder had told the cops that Henry was the mastermind of the crime and that his motive was revenge for the slaughter of the Henry cousins.