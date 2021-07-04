Region 9 woman succumbs to COVID; 74 new infections

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) informed on Saturday that a 50-year-old female from Region 9 (Upper Takutu–Upper Essequibo) has passed away on July 2, 2021, from the dreaded Coronavirus while receiving medical attention at a heath facility. Her demise, which is the second for the month of July, takes the country’s overall death toll since March 2020 to 478.

The report further stated that 1,285 tests were conducted and 74 persons have tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of recorded infections to 20,302. The new cases were documented in Region One (six cases); Region Two (5 cases); Region Three (nine cases); Region Four (30 cases); Region Five (three cases); Region Six (4 cases); Regions Seven and Ten with two cases each; Region Eight (one case) and Region Nine (four cases).

Eighteen patients are presently located in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 1,410 persons are in home isolation; nine people in institutional quarantine and 95 persons are in institutional seclusion. A total of 18,304 persons have recovered to date from the virus.