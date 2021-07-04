Region 9 woman succumbs to COVID; 74 new infections

Latest update July 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) informed on Saturday that a 50-year-old female from Region 9 (Upper Takutu–Upper Essequibo) has passed away on July 2, 2021, from the dreaded Coronavirus while receiving medical attention at a heath facility. Her demise, which is the second for the month of July, takes the country’s overall death toll since March 2020 to 478.
The report further stated that 1,285 tests were conducted and 74 persons have tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of recorded infections to 20,302. The new cases were documented in Region One (six cases); Region Two (5 cases); Region Three (nine cases); Region Four (30 cases); Region Five (three cases); Region Six (4 cases); Regions Seven and Ten with two cases each; Region Eight (one case) and Region Nine (four cases).
Eighteen patients are presently located in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 1,410 persons are in home isolation; nine people in institutional quarantine and 95 persons are in institutional seclusion. A total of 18,304 persons have recovered to date from the virus.
Jul 04, 2021Kaieteur News – Reports reaching Kaieteur Sport have revealed that residents of the region one community of Moruca are extremely concerned and disturbed by recent developments at their...
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are institutions in the United States that will generate immense anger from citizens if they... more
Kaieteur News – Shame knows no boundaries when it comes to the APNU+AFC. That grouping which, having sought to benefit... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]