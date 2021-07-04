One confesses to killing taxi driver at Ogle; implicates another

– deceased’s cellphone found in suspect’s possession

By Malisa Playter Harry

Kaieteur News – Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of taxi driver, Kenrick Trim, of Belfield Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara. Kenty Bacchus called ‘Trini,’ a 34-year-old welder of Lot 12 Water Street, Kingston, Georgetown, and Seyon James are in custody and one of the men was found in possession of a cellphone that reportedly belonged to the deceased.

It was during an interrogation by ranks of the Criminal Investigations Department at Eve Leary, that they managed to squeeze a confession from one of the suspects who implicated another in the crime. This was confirmed by Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum.

Seyon James called ‘Lil Alfey,’ a 25-year-old fish vendor, during questioning, revealed that he connected with Bacchus while serving prison time for simple larceny of a cellphone. He detailed that Bacchus on Wednesday June 30th, 2021, picked him up from the bus park and they both ventured to a snackette located at Carmichael Street to purchase something to eat.

There, he confided in Bacchus that he was in need of a place to stay since he was homeless at the time. Subsequently, after spending some time at the snackette, James told police that Bacchus stopped a car that the deceased was driving and they both entered. He stated that Bacchus was seated behind the driver and he was seated behind the front passenger seat.

The suspect told police that when they got to Ogle, Bacchus grabbed the taxi driver by his neck and choked him “until he passed out.” He said that Bacchus then pulled the deceased over to the back seat but he was still moving; there, he said, Bacchus dealt the taxi driver several stabs about his body.

James said his accomplice then removed a gold ring and chain from the man and a quantity of money he had in his pocket, together with a black Samsung cellphone. He then drove the car to a spot in Ogle where he threw out the deceased body. He said Bacchus then attempted to reverse the car but the car was stuck in the mud and they both exited the car. James said Bacchus then give him $10,000 and discarded the knife in the bushes nearby. They then crossed over a bridge and walked until they reached the public road. They subsequently caught a minibus to Georgetown. Efforts are being made to retrieve the murder weapon, police said.

Kenrick Trim’s body was found dumped in the grass at Cul-de-Sac Street, Block 1 Ogle, East Coast Demerara, on Wednesday 30th July, 2021. Police had stated that his body may have been dumped from a silver-grey Toyota Premio car with license plate number, HC 5311, that was parked a short distance away. A police report stated that Trim left his house sometime around 07:30 hrs. on Wednesday, he was wearing a gold chain and gold ring but those items were not found on the body.