New church network launched

– to host first meeting tomorrow

Kaieteur News – To mark the launch of the new Christian Minister’s fellowship – Special Miracles’ Ministries (SMM) Royalty Centre Church hosted a grand launching ceremony at its Lot 203 Freeman Street East La Penitence, headquarters, last Sunday. There, Christian leaders, Ministers and congregants gathered to witness and celebrate the launch of Zion Ministers Network (ZMN).

ZMN was launched as a platform for Christian leaders to combine their efforts to provide leadership training, support and service to churches, ministers and the communities. Along with Archbishop Dr. Wingrove David Babb, Dr. Amy Babb, Prophet Neville Williams and Bishop Terrence Esseboom, the organisation was formed by Christian ministers all of whom share more than half a century in leadership roles and have earned distinctions in their individual capacities in the faith.

The launch followed two nights of meetings at the same venue with the launch ceremony held on Sunday. The launch featured performances from worship musicians and dancers, Psalmist, Timothy Roberts and a host of other special guests and attendees.

Following the ceremony, Bishop Esseboom, who is one of the founder leaders of ZMN, explained that the vision of the new Network is to break barriers/traditions of that which has been responsible for separation among the local churches.

Esseboom explained, “We are a non-denominational Christian Organisation that seeks to unify the work of the body of Christ [the local Church] for the advancement of its people.”

He said further, “what that really means is that even though our denominational background/or teachings may differ for instance, I am from a Church called New Testament Church of God but another leader (Pastor) may be from a Pentecostal Ministry, but we have common ground because we both believe in the same Christ though some teachings may be different, we can still combine our efforts to reach the goal of developing and advancing the work of the church for the greater good of the society and Guyana as a whole.”

He emphasised however, that before the church reaches the nation, its members must learn to first cooperate and build relations among themselves. “For instance and this is just an example…We have seen Churches, Ministers struggle to achieve their goals on their own for simple things such as acquiring land to carry out the work or even build their homes. We at Zion want to change that …We are a network to collectively represent the interest of the brethren. We will provide our support and we are not looking to have anyone exempt from what we are doing once you share this vision, you are welcome to join us,” he explained.

Further, Esseboom noted that ZMN will create a platform for churches to reach out to society’s rejected and underserved. He asserted, “I believe when we combine our efforts, we are able to go much further and reach more people…and there are some people and places that the church as a collective body has been failing to reach …the LGBTQ community is one of them, we must find a way to reach them.”

Esseboom said that while “the task ahead may be difficult, ZMN is up to the challenge.” He said too that while similar Church Networks may exist, ZMN is not seeking to compete with them. “We are just providing another outlet to serve and be supported…ZMN is about just that.”

Under the umbrella of ZMN, Esseboom noted that Ministers will have the opportunity to support, serve, shepherd or lead the work of the church on a much grander scale.

As such, the newly formed ZMN will be hosting a general meeting tomorrow (July 5, 2021) at 5pm at SMM Royalty Centre and all interested ministers and others are invited, Esseboom said.

There, attendees will be free to ask questions, make suggestions and apply for membership. Those interested are asked to confirm their attendance by calling telephones numbers 226-9880 or 225-8018. All COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.