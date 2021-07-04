National Under-23 upstages senior side in GVF exhibition match

Latest update July 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2021 Sports
The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) held an exhibition match at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Friday night which saw the Senior National Volleyball team falling prey to the youthful and vibrant National under-23 select in 4 sets.
Attending the match was President of the GVF Levi Nedd and newly appointed Director of Sport; Steve Ninvalle who made the first serve to officially begin the match.
In the first of the best of three sets showdown, the game saw the under-23 team defeating the Seniors 25-21. The second set saw the senior side falling prey once more to the under-23 team losing 25-21 before they avoided being swept in straight sets with a commanding 25-16 win in the third set.
However, the fourth set was the most competitive set of the night which saw the under-23 team closing out the game and cementing their victory over the seniors by a score of 30-28.
The top scorers of the triumphant national under-23 team were Kristoff Shepperd with 10 points and Tyrone Farley with 8 points. The top scorers for the Senior National team were Quacy Matheson and Vance Harding who both scored 11 points.
According to competitions’ committee member, Kristoff Shepperd, “The Guyana Volleyball Federation aims to have more volleyball played on a consistent basis to help enhance the level of volleyball in Guyana and this is just the beginning of a series of games to come.”
