Moruca residents fighting for their community ground

Kaieteur News – Reports reaching Kaieteur Sport have revealed that residents of the region one community of Moruca are extremely concerned and disturbed by recent developments at their community ground which has temporarily hampered them for utilising it for its recreational purpose, while a more permanent threat lingers.

One resident told Kaieteur sport, speaking on behalf of the community noted that, A contractor had a road project and had bargained with the previous council to have a secure area for the equipment and permission was given to house the equipment and materials for the road project at the community ground; an unpopular idea within the community according the concerned resident.

According to reports, the community ground had become an eyesore and deprived the youths from recreational activities and now that the project has been completed the building machines are still on the field along with stones, sand and, a big hole which was dug for storage of water.

The reports brought attention to the fact that the present village council took over on May 2nd this year and they were asked to do some queries about the situation. It is alleged that a notice of 30 days was given to remove the equipment and materials from the ground but that time frame has elapsed and the materials remain on the ground.

The second problem is that it is alleged that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is pushing to build an extension of the Moruca Secondary School onto part of the community ground, something which is alleged that the entire community of Moruca including the area of Kumaka is against, especially those in the central area that see the ground as a landmark and a recreational hub.

Although the residents have raised their concerns, it is alleged that the school extension project is still green-lit and the concerned resident is hoping that the relevant authorities including the Minister of the Amerindian Affairs and the Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport can be made aware of what was described as a disturbing situation.

The resident highlighted that while they respect schooling and development, the ground has been around for generations and has significant historical value, and there are more than enough options for alternative areas the school’s extension can be constructed.