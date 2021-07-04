Kremlev gains support as he makes impact on amateur boxing

He has been in office for just eight months, however, Russian Umar Kremlev, has gained the confidence of the majority of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) members and is being seen as possible the brightest spark boxing has had in decades.

Troubled by scandals pertaining to financial impropriety over several years and eventually being suspended from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) due to the turmoil, however, Kremlev was elected president of AIBA in December last and has successfully commenced a journey to turn around organization of the fistic sport. And he has been successful in his efforts and has been gaining support, recognition and plaudits for his efforts and open door policy.

Vice President of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) and president of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle put it more bluntly by labeling Kremlev as the best thing to happen to AIBA in decades.

“Within this short span of time Mr. Kremlev has shown that what he promised, he has delivered. His is visionary, pragmatic and genuinely cares about the development of the sport. His intention is to make the 75 -year-old AIBA great again something I am confident he will achieve.”

“In offering my honest opinion I must underline that Mr. Kremlev is a man of his word, a man on a mission and the man for the job. With our collective support, I can safely say that the sport is in good and capable hands and will be a part of the 2024 Olympics,” Ninvalle added.The 38-year-old Russian ‘man of action’ came into office promising to unite AIBA, wipe off its debt, complete reforms and repair a strained relationship with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Kremlev had received the majority of the English speaking Caribbean votes at the AIBA election.

Since taking the helm he has waived annual fees paid by National Federations, commenced reforms, reached out to the IOC, commenced programmes to provide financial and other support for National Federations and set prize monies for Confederation Championships.

AIBA set a prize fund of US$320,000 for the medalists of the European Union Boxing Confederation (EUBC) championships held recently. The winners received US$8,000 while silver and bronze medalist received US$4,000 and US$2,000 respectively.

The awards are equal for both genders in all 10 weight classes.

“We are taking care of our athletes’ well-being, therefore, it is crucial that we provide prize money for the medalists. Boxers’ achievements should be recognized and valued. Personally for me, as a President, it is important to give opportunities to our athletes. Their hard work and dedication are outstanding and very respectable. I want to encourage them for further progress,” Kremlev was quoted saying.

According to Ninvalle, Kremlev will personally visit each confederation to personally access the needs of several National Federations. “Here in AMBC and the Caribbean we are extremely happy to have received news of his visit to our shores, while on the ground, he will be better equipped to understand our challenges.”

Kremlev has already made several visits to European countries and has lent support to their endeavours so far with equipment, funding and other essential aid to propel their development. His impending visit to the Caribbean will give him a firsthand view of the challenges the region face. Ninvalle, who has been involved in the hierarchy of AIBA, has been pushing for issues in this region to be addressed by the governing body. The recent turmoil would have slowed that push. However, with his ascension to the vice presidency of AMBC, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) president and a foremost voice in the Caribbean, will be able to have the regions voice heard and issues addressed by Kremlev who has been listening to his membership among others and working assiduously with success in transforming the face of amateur boxing in the world.