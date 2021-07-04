‘Culture’ responsible for Chinese workers being treated differently – AGM

Kaieteur News – Zijin Ming Group, a Chinese company operating the Aurora Gold Mines (AGM), has stated that the reason why its Guyanese employees are being treated differently from the Chinese employees is because of their different cultural practices.

The statement was made by the company’s Director of Corporate Office, Compliance and Government Relations, Peter Benny, in response to claims made by the AGM’s local employees that they were being treated differently from the Chinese.

Kaieteur News had reported on Friday that the workers had voiced their complaints in a five-page document which took the form of a letter addressed to “whom it may concern” by “we the people! (AGM Employees).”

Among some of the concerns raised, the employees claimed that the Chinese members of staff have a separate lunch room from them and that they are prohibited from going there. They had highlighted too that the Chinese are also being fed differently from the locals.

The locals claimed that, “All of the fresh food items from fruits to meats are going to the Chinese kitchen along with the utensils, napkins, etc., while the Guyanese are left to eat cut up chicken scraps, such as chicken skins, and little to no vegetables with meals.”

They also sent photos to this newspaper depicting that in the Chinese lunch room, each table had napkins along with peanut butter, ketchup, etc. However, in their lunch room, the photo showed that their tables were empty and only one pack of Napkins along with a single jar of peanut butter, ketchup, etc. were placed on a counter for them to use.

The Guyanese employees had complained too that the nutritional value of the food they are being fed is poor and alleged that some of them had taken ill with food poisoning.

Responding to these complaints, Benny on behalf of the Chinese company stated that the “differences in certain cultural practices or habits” have led to the establishment of a different kitchen for the “Chinese Expatriates.”

“The group of Chinese Expatriates has been finding it difficult to adjust to the local Guyanese cuisine for various reasons, as many of the team have never been exposed to other countries diets and this brought about a high level of discontent amongst the group,” stated the mining company.

The company further justified the move by stating, “The food preparations, cooking and serving are vastly different to the Guyanese style and to avoid confrontations and conflicts, it was the best choice of the Management (to establish a separate lunch room).”

In addition to the difference in cultures, Zijin Mining Group posited that Covid-19 requirements had influenced its decision as well. The company did not directly respond to claims concerning difference in the quality of food and the availability of napkins and other items provided to locals and the Chinese. It however denied that it is serving poor quality food to its workers causing some to suffer from food poisoning.

“The company categorically denies the allegation of employees being food poisoned whilst using meals prepared and supplied at the mess hall (lunch room),” Zijin Mining Group stated. The company claimed that “in every respect the Health and Safety standards are continuously monitored to ensure that food safety practices are adhered to.”

Additionally, continued the mining company, “monthly safety and health visits are carried out in the facility and every employee working in and around the kitchen is certified with an approved food handlers’ certificate.”

Zijin Mining Group further argued that even if workers had been food poisoned, on no occasion was any such medical report received from any of its three medical officers stationed in the mine. The mining company did admit, however, that sometimes the quantity of food provided to its employees is not sufficient and stated the reason for this was “logistical” issues.

“We would admit that from time to time certain items in the Kitchen inventory runs short due to logistical issues such as bad weather, late flights, late barge or bad roads to get materials,” the release stated.

According the company, despite the late arrivals and delays, “in all events it provides a balanced meal to all of its employees with at least two proteins (meats) and a variety of carbohydrates in addition to fruits and vegetables.”

Nevertheless, Zijin stated that it will continue to monitor “this aspect” to improve the delivery of the goods needed for food preparation.

The workers had complained too that rooms were not being cleaned regularly because of understaffing and that they were instructed to turn off the AC Units so that the company could cut on costs.

In response to this, Zijin stated that rooms are cleaned three times a week and that at no time did it instruct any staff member to turn off the AC Units. The only time the AC Units are turned off according to the company, is when the rooms are being cleaned and ventilated.

Zijin pointed out that a body called Employees Grievance Committee will discuss and review the processes in its decision making to avoid any feelings of unfairness or discrimination. In this regard the company stated that “it will take a decision to open its new Chinese Mess Hall to locals who wish to explore the Chinese Cuisine.” Considerations will be taken, however, in terms of the number of persons allowed in due to Covid-19 precautions.