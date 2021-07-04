Budding Artiste, Commy Heyliger, releases inspiring single

“I’m just doing music out of love and I also want to spread the message of Christ and anything good that comes out of it would just be a bonus.”

By Sharmain Grainger

Kaieteur News – ‘Even talent needs sharpening’ and budding artiste, Commy Shaka Heyliger, understands this all too well. You see he developed an appreciation for this notion, years ago, after his mother offered frank but constructive criticism, laced with words of support, when he tried to impress her with his vocal cords.

As a young boy, Commy loved the song ‘If tomorrow never comes’ and would passionately sing its lyrics. His mother taking note of his enthusiasm, decided to share her thoughts. “My mom would tell me that I have the ability to be a good singer if I kept practicing,” Commy recalled. But this wasn’t in the dismissive “keep practicing” tone, since his mother followed up regularly by asking him to sing songs for her. As it turned out, his mother’s loving and supportive ways helped Commy to develop his singing talent so much so that he recently felt confident enough to release his first single – Jah, Jah.

But reaching to this point was not especially easy, he admitted, during a recent interview.

Apart from his mother’s cheerleading, Commy revealed that much support is not readily available to up and coming artistes. He explained that “apart from time management, it’s challenging to find the right person to record, mix and master your song(s), also getting air time can be challenging if you aren’t connected but that comes with the territory eh…”

HOPEFUL

But he became hopeful when a friend suggested that he look into using AJ Studious, a recording studio, to help produce his song. “I looked for AJ Studious on Facebook, made contact and the rest is history,” said Commy as he spoke of his single which was released on June 8, 2021. With a mellow beat and his complementing vocals, Commy’s (two minutes and 33 seconds long) song, which can be found on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3KVMCBj-40), is one that promotes dependence and confidence in the Almighty.

According to Commy, when persons first heard his song, some of the responses he got included ‘oh you could sing?’ and ‘the way you talk doesn’t make it seem as if you can sing.’ Nonetheless, he said “the response to the song has been good and I do believe that when I put out more songs people will be a bit more open to listening to me and not see me as that person that is just ‘trying ah ting’.”

When asked where he hopes his talent would take him, Commy quipped, “I’m just doing music out of love and I also want to spread the message of Christ and anything good that comes out of it would just be a bonus.”

But although singing is his passion, there are other dimensions to this Schoonord New Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara resident’s life that he is just as committed to. This includes of course his loving wife, Lisa, who he references in his song when he intones lyrics like “…got married to a queen, I know I’m a blessed man.” He is also gainfully employed at the Ministry of Public Works as an electronic technician.

FOUNDATION

Commy, who was ushered into the world on November 24, 1996, is the youngest of three boys born to Gordon Heyliger, a mechanic and pork-knocker, and Gail Gumbs Charles, a Senior Registry Supervisor in the public sector.

His upbringing started in Albouystown, Georgetown, but as life’s circumstances unfolded, he had to move to Berbice to live with his father for a bit. By the time he was about seven years old another move was in order – this time he headed to Dazzle Housing Scheme on the East Coast of Demerara to live with his mother.

He attended the Lodge Nursery, St. Sidwell’s Primary and then the West Demerara Secondary schools before heading to the Government Technical Institute where he acquired the skills for his employment. Those days he enjoyed playing cricket and table tennis and as he grew older, he found that he simultaneously developed a liking for singing and electrical engineering. But as he got more involved in singing, he developed a desire to pursue studies in sound engineering “to be able to understand the nitty gritty of song and sound making and to improve it.”

Commy, who also plays the guitar, has been perfecting this skill, and as it relates to singing, he said that feedback and practice have been major assets to him. “I would ask professionals for advice but I always try to improve through practicing, practicing and more practicing and then I would go back to the professionals and ask them if they thought any improvement happened,” he shared.

Although he would like to one day be inducted into the impactful league of local artistes, like Adrian Dutchin, Jomo and Eddie Neblett, Commy’s aim is to use his talent to produce uplifting music that inspires a closer walk with the Almighty regardless of the size of his platform.