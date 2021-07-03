Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Jul 03, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

I must commend the government for their hard efforts to get COVID vaccines to Guyana even though there is a global shortage. Last night, I noticed the Ministry of Health gave an indication that a “quantity of Sinopharm vaccine arrived last night” and more details will follow. Yesterday (30 June, 2021), the Ministry of Health said that a “majority of Sinopharm vaccines arrived” and further the vials have to be counted to know how many came. Editor, I find this very strange with a significant cargo like that. More than likely, that Boeing 737 was chartered from Caribbean Airlines to fly the vaccines into Canada, because the vaccines would have been flown to Canada from China. With all the paperwork that needs to be done and the millions of dollars spent on procuring and transporting this vaccine, it is very strange that the buyer doesn’t know how much vaccines they got. Secondly, the MoH said that the remainder would come by Saturday; wouldn’t it have been better to get the entire batch of 100,000 doses at the same time? Will we be chartering another B737? The government is doing an excellent job in getting vaccines to Guyana but explanations like these don’t add up.

Yours faithfully
B. John

