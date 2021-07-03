Over 1500 children contracted COVID-19; four hospitalised

Kaieteur News – Since Guyana recorded its first confirmed novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) case back in March 2020, some 1,567 children were victims of this disease. This is according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who made the announcement during his latest daily COVID-19 update.

Dr. Anthony yesterday said, this is a worrying trend in the hospitals, since four children are currently hospitalised with a more severe form of the virus. Even though he did not disclose the current number of positive cases among children, he lamented that those hospitalised are closely being monitored.

Just recently, the Minister stated that health authorities have seen a spike in COVID-19 hospitalisation, with some 87 persons being hospitalised daily.

It was revealed during the interview that children as young as one-month are contracting the severe form of the disease.

According the Minister, about 287 children between the ages of one-month to four years has contracted the virus. Of that figure, 148 were reportedly boys while 39 were girls. Some 523 children between the ages of five to nine years tested positive, with 273 of them being boys and 251 being girls.

It was also noted, that children between 10 to 14 years represent the largest grouping of young people that have been infected with the disease. Some 756 tested positive, with 342 being boys and 414 were girls.

Back in May, Kaieteur News had reported that a 17-year-old boy had died from the virus, making him one of the country’s youngest COVID-19 fatalities.

While reiterating that this is a disturbing trend, the Minister said he is urging parents to ensure their children follow all the COVID-19 guidelines, which is to ensure that they practice good hand hygiene and maintain the six feet physical distancing so as to reduce the chances of them contracting the virus.