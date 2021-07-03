Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Opposition MP Figueira appointed PAC Chairman

Jul 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Member of Parliament (MP), Jermaine Figueira, was yesterday elected as the new Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

New PAC Chairman, Jermaine Figueira.

Figueira’s replaces his fellow Opposition MP, David Patterson, who was recently removed from the said post following a no-confidence motion tabled by the government in the National Assembly.
While speaking with Kaieteur News, Figueira stated that during the PAC meeting which was held yesterday, his fellow Opposition MP, Ganesh Mahipaul, made a nomination and it seconded by MP, Patterson. He noted that this led to him being appointed as the new Chair of the PAC.
Yesterday’s PAC meeting was chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.
The PAC has the responsibilities to examine the audited accounts presented in the Auditor General (AG) Report, showing the appropriation of sums granted by the National Assembly to meet public expenditure and audit other accounts laid before the Assembly. The committee also has the general supervision over the functioning of the AG in accordance with the rules, policies and procedures manual and any other law.
Other members of the PAC are Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Government MP, Dharamkumar Seeraj; Government MP, Dr. Vishwa D.B. Mahadeo; Government MP, Sanjeev Datadin; Opposition MP, Juretha V. Fernandes; Opposition MP, Ganesh Mahipaul and Opposition MP, David Patterson.
This publication had reported that the government has been seeking Patterson’s removal as head of the PAC since February 1, 2021. This was after the members of the committee deemed him unfit to serve as head of committee following scathing reports in January of this year that he had received expensive gifts – including a $900,000 gold bracelet – from several government agencies under his control, while he served as Minister of Public Works under the David Granger Administration.
Teixeira later moved a motion within the PAC calling for Patterson to resign because its government members had lost confidence in him to lead the committee. However, Patterson had refused to step down from his post. His actions triggered Teixeira to then table a motion in the National Assembly for him to be removed.
Patterson’s removal was finalised around 05:30hrs. on June 15, 2021, by a majority vote after a five-hour-long debate between MPs during the 29th Sitting of the 12th Parliament held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. At the end of the debate, 34 MPs voted for Patterson to be removed while 31 voted for him to remain. The 34 represented all 33 PPP/C Government members and joinder list (JLP-ANUG-TNM) member, Lenox Shuman.
As a result of the majority votes, Patterson was officially removed from the PAC Chair. Patterson’s removal from PAC Chair cleared the way for another member of the committee to be elected as Chair.

