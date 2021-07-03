Open Letter to the Govt. Ministers

DEAR MINISTERS,

Especially the Minister of Works, I read an article on the Department of Public Information website wherein it was stated that major development is underway for Region 3.

As a resident of Tuschen New Scheme, for over 13 years now, I am eagerly awaiting the era of development.

I highlighted the number of years for several reasons; the order of reference does not give one priority over the other. Firstly, to date the scheme has not been regularised and because of that, you have persons building on the reserves and obstructing all means of drainage. Consequently, when it rains there is no place for the water to go. Landowners have to resort to using the drain that leads to the road to allow the water to recede.

Secondly, the roads are in a most deplorable state and this is prior to the year 2015. The pictures you see here are for roads leading to the Mandir and Tuschen Primary School, which is just off the main road and used by many students as a safer means of access to the school.

Some months ago, I think it was around January or February, a team from the Ministry of Works was conducting some patchwork to the main access road and some specially selected streets.

To the residents’ misfortune, several streets remain inaccessible, especially when it rains. Even the hire car operators refuse to take you through the streets because of the state of the road. So despite the time of the evening, even with COVID-19 guidelines being observed, you have to become as bold as a lion and walk through the streets that are devoid of lights, except those that might project from a resident’s yard.

Ministers, I can go on and on but it will be of no consequence, unless you visit this Scheme yourself.

Everyone is talking and some have resorted to using construction waste to throw in the very huge potholes, but since I’ve made several calls without success, I’ve decided to write to see whether at all my plea will get your attention and the needed road works will be done urgently.

Yours faithfully

Odessa James