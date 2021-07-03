Man who sat and waited on police after allegedly chopping stepson, placed on bail

Kaieteur News – The man who reportedly sat and waited on the police to arrest him after he allegedly chopped his stepson on Tuesday, made his first court appearance and was placed on $400,000 bail.

The defendant, Delwyn Lewis, of Lot 2 Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate, Dylon Bess, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on June 25, 2021, at Holy Place, Ekereku, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, he wounded Michael Fernandes with the intent to commit murder.

Magistrate Bess granted bail to Lewis, and the matter was adjourned to September 13, 2021.

The court heard that Lewis and his stepson worked together at Ekereku Backdam. On the day in question, about 09:30hrs. Lewis went to a mining camp to speak with Fernandes about his wife. An argument ensued between the two men during which Fernandes picked up a piece of wood and attempted to hit Lewis.

It was reported that Lewis then picked up a cutlass and dealt his stepson several chops about his body. The man was then rushed to the hospital, while Lewis sat on a chair and waited for the police to arrive to arrest him.