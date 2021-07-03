Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man who sat and waited on police after allegedly chopping stepson, placed on bail

Jul 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The man who reportedly sat and waited on the police to arrest him after he allegedly chopped his stepson on Tuesday, made his first court appearance and was placed on $400,000 bail.

Charged, Delwyn Lewis.

The defendant, Delwyn Lewis, of Lot 2 Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate, Dylon Bess, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on June 25, 2021, at Holy Place, Ekereku, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, he wounded Michael Fernandes with the intent to commit murder.
Magistrate Bess granted bail to Lewis, and the matter was adjourned to September 13, 2021.
The court heard that Lewis and his stepson worked together at Ekereku Backdam. On the day in question, about 09:30hrs. Lewis went to a mining camp to speak with Fernandes about his wife. An argument ensued between the two men during which Fernandes picked up a piece of wood and attempted to hit Lewis.
It was reported that Lewis then picked up a cutlass and dealt his stepson several chops about his body. The man was then rushed to the hospital, while Lewis sat on a chair and waited for the police to arrive to arrest him.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Jamaica names 61-member track and field team for Tokyo Olympics

Jamaica names 61-member track and field team for Tokyo Olympics

Jul 03, 2021

SportsMax – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads a strong 61-member Jamaica team headed to the Olympic Games this summer. The Pocket Rocket leads a strong female contingent that includes 2016 Olympic...
Read More
BCB hosts Desinco Trading Ltd Tribute to Umpires Programme

BCB hosts Desinco Trading Ltd Tribute to Umpires...

Jul 03, 2021

An honour to be named in ‘Golden Jaguars’ 23-man squad, Bevan Baker and Hudson Hazlewood

An honour to be named in ‘Golden Jaguars’...

Jul 03, 2021

Guyana will be competitive against Guatemala tonight

Guyana will be competitive against Guatemala...

Jul 03, 2021

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief Executive Officer

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief...

Jul 02, 2021

Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges patience with transition process

Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges...

Jul 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]