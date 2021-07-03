Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man jailed for turning up at station with ammo

Jul 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A man yesterday received a one-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to having one .32 live ammunition in his possession when he turned up at the Alberttown Police Station.

Jailed, Ansel Lyken.

The defendant, Ansel Lyken, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
After pleading guilty with explanation, Lyken begged the court for leniency and explained that he is a security guard. He also disclosed that he has two young children to take care of.
According to Lyken, he was at work when he was called and told to report to the Alberttown Police Station. He added that upon his arrival, he was searched by ranks at the station and the ammunition was found.
However, the court learned that the defendant is not a licenced firearm holder. The prosecution’s facts stated that the defendant and his girlfriend had an issue on June 8, 2021, following which, she made a report at the police station. Lyken was contacted and upon his arrival, he was seen acting in a suspicious manner so a search was conducted on him.
Magistrate Daly then imposed a one-year sentence on Lyken.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Jamaica names 61-member track and field team for Tokyo Olympics

Jamaica names 61-member track and field team for Tokyo Olympics

Jul 03, 2021

SportsMax – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads a strong 61-member Jamaica team headed to the Olympic Games this summer. The Pocket Rocket leads a strong female contingent that includes 2016 Olympic...
Read More
BCB hosts Desinco Trading Ltd Tribute to Umpires Programme

BCB hosts Desinco Trading Ltd Tribute to Umpires...

Jul 03, 2021

An honour to be named in ‘Golden Jaguars’ 23-man squad, Bevan Baker and Hudson Hazlewood

An honour to be named in ‘Golden Jaguars’...

Jul 03, 2021

Guyana will be competitive against Guatemala tonight

Guyana will be competitive against Guatemala...

Jul 03, 2021

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief Executive Officer

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief...

Jul 02, 2021

Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges patience with transition process

Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges...

Jul 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]