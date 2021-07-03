Man jailed for turning up at station with ammo

Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man yesterday received a one-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to having one .32 live ammunition in his possession when he turned up at the Alberttown Police Station.
The defendant, Ansel Lyken, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
After pleading guilty with explanation, Lyken begged the court for leniency and explained that he is a security guard. He also disclosed that he has two young children to take care of.
According to Lyken, he was at work when he was called and told to report to the Alberttown Police Station. He added that upon his arrival, he was searched by ranks at the station and the ammunition was found.
However, the court learned that the defendant is not a licenced firearm holder. The prosecution’s facts stated that the defendant and his girlfriend had an issue on June 8, 2021, following which, she made a report at the police station. Lyken was contacted and upon his arrival, he was seen acting in a suspicious manner so a search was conducted on him.
Magistrate Daly then imposed a one-year sentence on Lyken.
Jul 03, 2021SportsMax – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads a strong 61-member Jamaica team headed to the Olympic Games this summer. The Pocket Rocket leads a strong female contingent that includes 2016 Olympic...
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – There have been formidable accusations swirling around Drs. Clive Thomas and Rupert Roopnaraine in... more
Kaieteur News – I do not usually read the online editions of the newspapers. Sometimes, the most interesting stories... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]