Man jailed for turning up at station with ammo

Kaieteur News – A man yesterday received a one-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to having one .32 live ammunition in his possession when he turned up at the Alberttown Police Station.

The defendant, Ansel Lyken, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

After pleading guilty with explanation, Lyken begged the court for leniency and explained that he is a security guard. He also disclosed that he has two young children to take care of.

According to Lyken, he was at work when he was called and told to report to the Alberttown Police Station. He added that upon his arrival, he was searched by ranks at the station and the ammunition was found.

However, the court learned that the defendant is not a licenced firearm holder. The prosecution’s facts stated that the defendant and his girlfriend had an issue on June 8, 2021, following which, she made a report at the police station. Lyken was contacted and upon his arrival, he was seen acting in a suspicious manner so a search was conducted on him.

Magistrate Daly then imposed a one-year sentence on Lyken.