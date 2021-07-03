Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man found with ganja, tries to bribe police with $33,000 for pardon

Jul 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man is now in custody after 88 grams of cannabis was found on his premises during a raid that was carried out by a party of policemen in Wismar, Linden, on Thursday afternoon. It is alleged that the suspect, after arriving at the station, pulled out some money from his pocket and tried to bribe the police officers.
Kaieteur News understands that a search was conducted in the suspect’s bedroom and a black bulky plastic bag was found under his bed. The bag contained 26 transparent Ziploc bags that had leaves, stems and seeds, suspected to be cannabis.
When the suspect was told of the allegation, he responded, “offica is just couple bag weed.” He was subsequently arrested and taken to the McKenzie Police Station where the cannabis was weighed and it amounted to 88 grams. During that process, Kaieteur News understands that the man tried to bribe the officers with $33,900 for his release while pleading that he has a four year-old daughter and cannot afford to go to jail.
He was told of the offence of perverting the course of justice, to which he responded, “Sir, is just a chance I want fuh this weed, I gat a four-year-old girl child and I really sorry fuh pass the money.”
The money was then lodged and the suspect was placed into custody. Investigations and charges are still pending.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Jamaica names 61-member track and field team for Tokyo Olympics

Jamaica names 61-member track and field team for Tokyo Olympics

Jul 03, 2021

SportsMax – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads a strong 61-member Jamaica team headed to the Olympic Games this summer. The Pocket Rocket leads a strong female contingent that includes 2016 Olympic...
Read More
BCB hosts Desinco Trading Ltd Tribute to Umpires Programme

BCB hosts Desinco Trading Ltd Tribute to Umpires...

Jul 03, 2021

An honour to be named in ‘Golden Jaguars’ 23-man squad, Bevan Baker and Hudson Hazlewood

An honour to be named in ‘Golden Jaguars’...

Jul 03, 2021

Guyana will be competitive against Guatemala tonight

Guyana will be competitive against Guatemala...

Jul 03, 2021

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief Executive Officer

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’S Chief...

Jul 02, 2021

Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges patience with transition process

Pollard positive ahead of Guatemala clash, urges...

Jul 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]