Man found with ganja, tries to bribe police with $33,000 for pardon

Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man is now in custody after 88 grams of cannabis was found on his premises during a raid that was carried out by a party of policemen in Wismar, Linden, on Thursday afternoon. It is alleged that the suspect, after arriving at the station, pulled out some money from his pocket and tried to bribe the police officers.
Kaieteur News understands that a search was conducted in the suspect’s bedroom and a black bulky plastic bag was found under his bed. The bag contained 26 transparent Ziploc bags that had leaves, stems and seeds, suspected to be cannabis.
When the suspect was told of the allegation, he responded, “offica is just couple bag weed.” He was subsequently arrested and taken to the McKenzie Police Station where the cannabis was weighed and it amounted to 88 grams. During that process, Kaieteur News understands that the man tried to bribe the officers with $33,900 for his release while pleading that he has a four year-old daughter and cannot afford to go to jail.
He was told of the offence of perverting the course of justice, to which he responded, “Sir, is just a chance I want fuh this weed, I gat a four-year-old girl child and I really sorry fuh pass the money.”
The money was then lodged and the suspect was placed into custody. Investigations and charges are still pending.
Jul 03, 2021SportsMax – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads a strong 61-member Jamaica team headed to the Olympic Games this summer. The Pocket Rocket leads a strong female contingent that includes 2016 Olympic...
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – There have been formidable accusations swirling around Drs. Clive Thomas and Rupert Roopnaraine in... more
Kaieteur News – I do not usually read the online editions of the newspapers. Sometimes, the most interesting stories... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]