Man found with ganja, tries to bribe police with $33,000 for pardon

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man is now in custody after 88 grams of cannabis was found on his premises during a raid that was carried out by a party of policemen in Wismar, Linden, on Thursday afternoon. It is alleged that the suspect, after arriving at the station, pulled out some money from his pocket and tried to bribe the police officers.

Kaieteur News understands that a search was conducted in the suspect’s bedroom and a black bulky plastic bag was found under his bed. The bag contained 26 transparent Ziploc bags that had leaves, stems and seeds, suspected to be cannabis.

When the suspect was told of the allegation, he responded, “offica is just couple bag weed.” He was subsequently arrested and taken to the McKenzie Police Station where the cannabis was weighed and it amounted to 88 grams. During that process, Kaieteur News understands that the man tried to bribe the officers with $33,900 for his release while pleading that he has a four year-old daughter and cannot afford to go to jail.

He was told of the offence of perverting the course of justice, to which he responded, “Sir, is just a chance I want fuh this weed, I gat a four-year-old girl child and I really sorry fuh pass the money.”

The money was then lodged and the suspect was placed into custody. Investigations and charges are still pending.