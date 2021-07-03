Man chopped to forearm for colliding with cyclist

Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Ricardo Singh, 39, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was on Thursday night chopped to his lower forearm after an argument ensued between him and the suspect. The incident occurred at approximately 20:00hrs. in Lalli Dam, Tuschen.
Kaieteur News understands that the victim was riding his bicycle along Lalli Dam Access Road when he collided with the suspect, who was also riding his bicycle along the same street. After an exchange of words, both men dismounted their bicycles. The victim stated that the suspect took a cutlass from his bicycle and chopped him to his lower forearm and then made his escape.
The victim was aided by a citizen who rushed him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in an unconscious state. He was treated and referred to the West Demerara Hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition and required emergency surgery.
The suspect remains at large while investigations continue.
