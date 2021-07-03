Man charged for causing best friend’s death during accident

Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Joshua Mentore, a 21-year-old aviation officer, was on Friday slapped with several charges after appearing in court for causing death by dangerous driving. Mentore was taken into custody last Monday after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pile of stone on Mandela Avenue and caused the death of his 20-year-old best friend, Kareem Powley.
Last Monday, Mentore was riding a motorcycle bearing number plate CK 7783, and was proceeding north on the western carriageway of Mandela Avenue at a fast rate when the accident occurred. The motorcyclist, according to police, alleged that a black motor car which was proceeding in the same direction (but to his right), swerved left and caused him to lose control. This resulted in the motorcycle running off the road and into a pile of stones, which was on the western parapet of the thoroughfare. Consequently, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider fell onto the roadway. They both sustained injuries about their bodies.
The pillion rider, according to police, was picked up in an unconscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians but succumbed to his injuries while receiving attention. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home.
Police revealed that a notice of intended prosecution was served on the motorcyclist, following which; a breathalyser test was conducted and revealed no trace of alcohol in his system. He was still held in custody.
Mentore appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was represented by attorney-at-law, Darren Wade. Mentore was placed on $150,000 bail with no objection. He was required to lodge his passport and asked to report at Brickdam Police Station every other Monday. He is expected to make his next court appearance on July 6, 2021.
Mentore was also slapped with several other charges after he appeared before Senior Magistrate, Clive Nurse, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
In the traffic court, he was charged $25,000 for being an unlicenced driver, $20,000 for breach of insurance and $10,000 for having an uncertified motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Mentor is expected to return on July 22 regarding these matters.
The driver of the black motorcar was not charged since his number plate is unknown.
Jul 03, 2021SportsMax – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads a strong 61-member Jamaica team headed to the Olympic Games this summer. The Pocket Rocket leads a strong female contingent that includes 2016 Olympic...
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – There have been formidable accusations swirling around Drs. Clive Thomas and Rupert Roopnaraine in... more
Kaieteur News – I do not usually read the online editions of the newspapers. Sometimes, the most interesting stories... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]