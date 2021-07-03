Man charged for causing best friend’s death during accident

Kaieteur News – Joshua Mentore, a 21-year-old aviation officer, was on Friday slapped with several charges after appearing in court for causing death by dangerous driving. Mentore was taken into custody last Monday after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pile of stone on Mandela Avenue and caused the death of his 20-year-old best friend, Kareem Powley.

Last Monday, Mentore was riding a motorcycle bearing number plate CK 7783, and was proceeding north on the western carriageway of Mandela Avenue at a fast rate when the accident occurred. The motorcyclist, according to police, alleged that a black motor car which was proceeding in the same direction (but to his right), swerved left and caused him to lose control. This resulted in the motorcycle running off the road and into a pile of stones, which was on the western parapet of the thoroughfare. Consequently, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider fell onto the roadway. They both sustained injuries about their bodies.

The pillion rider, according to police, was picked up in an unconscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians but succumbed to his injuries while receiving attention. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home.

Police revealed that a notice of intended prosecution was served on the motorcyclist, following which; a breathalyser test was conducted and revealed no trace of alcohol in his system. He was still held in custody.

Mentore appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was represented by attorney-at-law, Darren Wade. Mentore was placed on $150,000 bail with no objection. He was required to lodge his passport and asked to report at Brickdam Police Station every other Monday. He is expected to make his next court appearance on July 6, 2021.

Mentore was also slapped with several other charges after he appeared before Senior Magistrate, Clive Nurse, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

In the traffic court, he was charged $25,000 for being an unlicenced driver, $20,000 for breach of insurance and $10,000 for having an uncertified motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Mentor is expected to return on July 22 regarding these matters.

The driver of the black motorcar was not charged since his number plate is unknown.