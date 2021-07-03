Land spout at Wales collapses house, damage others

Kaieteur News – A video taken by Patentia resident, Anthea Spenser, and seen by Kaieteur News allegedly depicts what many Guyanese have come to know as water spouts and had initially circulated on social media with many persons citing the phenomenon as same.

But upon further investigation by Kaieteur News, it appears that the phenomenon in question was actually a weak form of a tornado known as land spouts or dust tube tornadoes. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Wales and Patentia, near the Wales Community Centre Ground at 5 pm during heavily overcast conditions.

The land spout is a type of tornado that forms without a super cell thunderstorm. Its formation is similar to that of a water spout as it forms as winds swirl at the surface, similar to a dust devil. The swirling air is pulled upwards as the updraft builds and is stretched and tightened, which causes the rotating winds to increase in speed, similar to the way a figure skater pulls her arms in close to her body as she spins and the spin becomes faster.

Land spouts do not have intensely powerful winds like a super cell tornado but it can still cause a degree of damage as its winds can reach up to 100 mph. This became clearly evident to some residents of Wales and Patentia yesterday afternoon after one of these dust tube tornadoes was seen making its way through the vicinity.

In a second video seen by this publication, Patentia resident, Shabana Arjune, can be seen briefly capturing footage of the phenomenon. She stated that this is the first time she has ever experienced something like this and that she immediately picked up her children and fled to safety.

In the community of Wales, one family is counting their lucky stars as they escaped unharmed after their house collapsed off of its support structures while they were inside.

Kaieteur News understands that several houses in the vicinity also had various portions of their zinc roofs blown off or sustained damages to their television or internet antennas.