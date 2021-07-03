Jamaica names 61-member track and field team for Tokyo Olympics

Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2021 Sports
SportsMax – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads a strong 61-member Jamaica team headed to the Olympic Games this summer.
The Pocket Rocket leads a strong female contingent that includes 2016 Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah as well as ‘surprise’ elite sprinter Shericka Jackson. In-form Stephenie-Ann McPherson and rising talent Candice McLeod are also included as well as rising sprint hurdlers Megan Tapper and Britany Anderson.
Briana Williams, the 2018 World U20 sprint double champion makes her first Olympic team as a reserve for the 100m and a member of the 4x100m relay squad.
Yohan Blake, the 2012 double Olympic silver medalist also makes the team along with Demish Gaye and the proven 110m hurdles trio of Ronald Levy, the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion, Damion Thomas and Hansle Parchment.
The full team comprises:
(100m Men): Tyquendo Tracey, Yohan Blake, and Oblique Seville. Julian Forte (r).
100m Women) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah. Briana Williams (r).
4x100m relay Men Jevaughn Minzie, Nigel Ellis.
4x100m Women: Remona Burchell, Natasha Morrison.
200m Men: Rasheed Dwyer, Yohan Blake, Julian Forte
200m Women: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah. Natasha Morrison (r)
400m Men: Demish Gaye, Christopher Taylor, Sean Bailey. Nathon Allen (r)
400m Women: Stephenie Ann McPherson, Candice McLeod, Roneisha McGregor. Stacey Ann Williams ®
4x400m Men: Nathon Allen, Karayme Bartley, Rusheen McDonald. Nathon Allen ®
4X400M Women: Stacey Ann Williams, Tovea Jenkins, Junelle Bromfield.
4×400 Men: Karayme Bartley, Rusheen McDonald.
800m: Natoya Goule
110m hurdles: Ronald Levy, Damion Thomas, Hansle Parchment. Phillip Lemonious ®
100m hurdles: Megan Tapper, Yanique Thompson, Britany Anderson. Danielle Williams ®
400m hurdles Men: Jaheel Hyde, Kemar Mowatt, Shawn Rowe. Leonardo Ledgister ®
400m hurdles Women: Janieve Russell, Ronda Whyte, Leah Nugent. Shian Salmon ®
1500M Aisha Praught *
Long jump Men: Tajay Gayle, Carey McLeod.
Long jump Women: Tissanna Hickling, Chanice Porter
Triple jump Men: Carey McLeod
Triple jump women: Shanieka Ricketts, Kimberly Williams
Shot Put Women: Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Lloydricka Cameron *
Discus Men: Fedrick Dacres, Chad Wright, Traves Smikle
Discus Women: Shadae Lawrence
4x400m Mixed Relays: Javier Brown, Keeno Burrell, Davonte Burnett, Tiffany James, Charokee Young, Kemba Nelson.
Jul 03, 2021SportsMax – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads a strong 61-member Jamaica team headed to the Olympic Games this summer. The Pocket Rocket leads a strong female contingent that includes 2016 Olympic...
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 03, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Jul 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – There have been formidable accusations swirling around Drs. Clive Thomas and Rupert Roopnaraine in... more
Kaieteur News – I do not usually read the online editions of the newspapers. Sometimes, the most interesting stories... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]