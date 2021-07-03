Ivermectin as cure for COVID-19

DEAR EDITOR,

Peeping Tom’s article of June 25, 2021 made mention of the use of Ivermectin as an effective drug to treat COVID-19 patients. His statement is undeniable. This drug has been a proven remedy as reported by numerous articles expounding the efficacy of this treatment by doctors worldwide, including Dr. Zulfikar Bux, Emergency Medicine Specialist, G.P.H.C.

In Kamana Burnham RN’s letter of June 18, 2021 in your letters section, much detail was given about Ivermectin and the positive results of the treatments to COVID-19 patients. Sound information is contained in that letter and should be circulated again in your next edition for those who might have missed it.

As an example of the success of Ivermectin, it was reported that Mexico launched a Test and Treat strategy where people went to a testing site and if tested positive for the virus, they were given a low dose of 12 mg Ivermectin for two days. This resulted in a sharp decline in deaths and hospitalisations across that country. Guyana should consider adopting this same plan due to the daily increases in infected cases and deaths. In your today’s (June 26, 2021) news, the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, is reported as saying there is an increase in the number of deaths and hospitalisations and that “most of the cases of the patients that succumbed while being in the ICU were not vaccinated.” This obviously is to encourage people to get the “vaccines.” If the “vaccines” were effective against the virus, then it stands to reason that the people who were vaccinated and died should not have died. Interestingly, since the launch of the vaccine drive, disturbing increases in both infections and deaths from COVID-19 are daily being reported. One wonders!!

Much emphasis is being placed on administering the so-called vaccines, which do not prevent infection from COVID-19. However, when promoting the “vaccines,” citizens should also be told of the adverse/side effects to enable them to weigh the benefits against the risks before taking the jab. How many are aware of the possible adverse effects? It would also be beneficial to the population to inform them of the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system by supplementing daily with zinc, vitamin C and D, quercetin, magnesium, etc. A strong healthy immune system will reduce the chance of getting the virus and so eliminate the need to vaccinate.

Should one be unfortunate enough to be infected, Ivermectin, which is a proven safe, effective and inexpensive drug for COVID-19, should be the cure.

Sincerely,

Barbara Yan Fabre