Getting an ID Card in Guyana

Latest update July 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2021 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
To get an ID Card in Guyana you have to wait when GECOM has national registration or when there is an election cycle. Is Guyana for real?
Countries in the Caribbean and further afield issue ID Cards on request.
Must a Guyanese, re-migrant, diaspora member wait until such outlandish registration to get a much-needed ID Card? This is unacceptable in the 21st century, this is total backwardness. This is insanity, absurdity, foolishness to God knows what extent GECOM, and team operates.
Someone needs an ID Card to transact personal duty in Guyana and there is this nonsensical process.
I am calling on GECOM and the team to reconsider how someone could get a much-needed ID Card and also the others who keep sticking their head in the sand.
Thank you
Sheik Deen
Former Deputy Mayor, N/A.
