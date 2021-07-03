De best alibi is one without holes!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De police investigating a bloody murder. Dem arrest a suspect. De suspect clothes full ah blood.

Suh de detective asked he, “Where were you last night?” De man start fuh talk, “I was driving meh car when it fall in a pothole and I get thrown out and end up falling down a manhole. When I managed to climb out a dog chase me and I twisted my ankle in a rabbit hole.”

De policeman tun to de suspect and seh, “We gan charge yuh with murder. Yuh alibi full of holes.”

One time a man get charge fuh murdering he wife and daughter with a spade. De judge tun to de man and tell he, “You are charged with beating your wife to death with a shovel.”

A voice at de back of de courtroom yelled out, “You bastard!”

De judge continued, “You are also charged with beating your daughter to death with a spade.” Again, de voice at de back of de courtroom shout, “You bastard!!!”

De judge stopped, looked at de man in de back of de courtroom, and say, “Sir, I can understand your anger and frustration at this crime, but I will not have any more of these outbursts from you or I shall charge you with contempt! Now what is the problem?”

De man stand up at de back and say, “For 15 years I lived next door to that bastard and every time I asked to borrow a spade he said he didn’t have one!”

Talk half and try yuh case in court!