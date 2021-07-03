COVID-19 claims lives of four more persons

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) disclosed that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 37-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); an 81-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini); and a 61-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

All four persons died over a four-day period (June 28 to July 1) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death moved to 477.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the MoH recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 20,231. Out of the confirmed cases, 10,357 are women, while 9,874 are men.

The dashboard also shows that 15 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 97 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,448 in home isolation and eight are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 18,194 persons have recovered from the virus.

